Give electric dance music a shot

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) is a fairly new concept in Macomb. A few people have put together concerts either at their houses or at the local bars. Personally, I believe it should be an even bigger scene here in Macomb.

Not only does it give people a break from the “normal” bar music around town, it also gives people a better outlet for stress, being that it is hard to just stand still while listening to EDM. A few weeks ago, The Forum hosted it’s first EDM night, the turnout was actually decent for the first time. There were roughly 70 people at this concert and every person I saw was dancing and having a great time. In the future I think more people will show up and come to appreciate the EDM scene. The growth of this kind of music in our area would be so great in so many aspects.

Typically, if you are going out to the bars, you are expecting to hear mostly current rap, pop, etc. Some places link songs to other songs with a little bit of EDM to get the crowd hyped. This is a good example as to why we should be adding it into our typical “bar music” EDM does nothing short of hyping up everyone who hears it. If I’m being honest EDM used to be terrible to me, any time someone would play it, I would groan. That changed after I went to a concert over the summer which hosted Boogie T and Steady Flow. Being in an environment such as that, it really made me realize that it isn’t the music, it’s the crowd. If the crowd would have been standing there simply listening to the music and not moving, I guarantee that concert would have been boring, but since everyone was up and dancing, it made me want to dance and it turned into one of the best concerts I’ve been to. That being said, if you go to an EDM concert you should always put yourself out there, and attempt to dance even if you aren’t comfortable, because the truth is no one actually cares what you look like while dancing.

Another reason EDM would be great for college-age people to involve themselves in, it’s a great stress reliever. You can easily get lost in EDM music and just forget about everything else going on in your life whether at school, home or in your personal relationships. EDM is a great way to just drop all worries and dance for a few hours and meet new people. I personally believe everyone should give EDM a chance to wow them and it could become a big part of your social life. Lately, I have been hearing rumors of another upcoming EDM night at the Forum suspected to be on Nov 29.

I suggest to anyone who has predispositions of EDM to come and see what the environment is like, and also come support the local talent!