Sloths have feelings too!

Today in society sloths are becoming a big trend. Everyone on instagram or facebook is holding sloths or taking pictures with sloths at tourist destinations. The problem is that sloths should not be touched or hugged.

Many people do not know that sloths internalize their fear. Since sloths move at a slow pace, they can not run away from danger. When someone is holding a sloth, the sloth feels in danger but can not flee the situation.

Most tourist locations that have sloths out for display are not beneficial for the sloths life. Many sloths that are found in tourist locations are kidnapped from their habitat put into bags and are brought to events for people to make a profit off of them. Sloths love to be hanging in trees not on a strangers neck. When a sloth is scared or threatened it’s natural instinct to become completely still. Most people mistake the sloths manner as cute. If it seems as if the sloth your holding hugs you, it is actually a sign that it is scared and is trying to grip on to you for stability and to feel safe.

Sloths require a warm and wet environment to live in. Many times when people buy a sloth for a pet they can not maintain the perfect environment for a sloth. Sloths should not be pets. Sloths travel on average the length of five football fields per day. No one can house a sloth and have that amount of room for it. It would also be hard to have a sloth as a pet because of their high maintenance diet. Sloths are mainly herbivores. Feeding the sloth leaves off a tree in your backyard will not cut it. Sloths also come down from their branches to urinate and poop once a week, sloths usually do their business in the same spot which makes them prone to predators. Touching a sloth can also make them prone to sickness and make them become distorted. Illegal loggers go into the wild and there are videos of these loggers cutting down trees that sloths are hanging from and then poorly handling the sloth, shoving the sloth into a trash bag and selling them to the entertainment and tourism industry. It is disgusting and cruel and many tourist are blind to how the sloth actually got to the tourist site. It is not cute or cool to hold any wild animal. Wild animals belong in the wild not in tourist attractions. If you want to see first hand the cruelty sloths are put through just look up any illegal logger video about sloths.

I do not think sloths should be pets nor will I ever touch or hug a sloth if I see one as an attraction. I know the sloth was probably brought to the United States through trafficking and that it is not happy to be where it is at now. If you really love sloths and care for their wellbeing you should not partake in pictures with sloths or consider having a sloth as a pet.