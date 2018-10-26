Men’s soccer prepares for the Bradley Braves

Last time out against the University of Detroit Mercy, the men’s Leatherneck soccer team secured a 1-0 victory to lock down their first win in over a month. Director of Soccer, Dr. Eric Johnson, seemed to be very pleased with the team’s efforts after going through a rough stretch.

“Great win for our guys,” Johnson said. “Detroit Mercy made it really difficult for big parts of the game. Our back line was solid all game and didn’t give up many chances. Tim Trilk was good with his positioning and support from the goalkeeping position.”

For this team, it had to have been relieving to mark this contest down in the win column, as their last victory came against the University of Indiana – Purdue University Indianapolis back on Sept. 18. This has been the story for this team all season, sitting at just 3-9-3 with a 0-3-1 record in Summit League play. Now, with just two games left in the season, this team will have to make it their mission to best their upcoming competition and end the season on a high note.

The Purple and Gold will face off with the Bradley University Braves as they head to Peoria, Ill. for their second-to-last game of the season this Saturday, kicking off at 2 p.m. Bradley has fared well on the season thus far, putting up a rock-solid record of 7-4-4. This will undoubtedly be a tough matchup for the Leathernecks, as they will have to do their best to slow down sophomore forward Gerit Wintermeyer, a player who has done nothing but impress since leaving his hometown of Wiesbaden, Germany, and joining forces with Bradley’s squad. Wintermeyer, so far this year, has scored a whopping 15 points and has shown the ability to perform in the clutch, adding four game winning goals to his 2018 résumé (more than all of the Leathernecks combined).

Second on their team with eight goals scored on the season is sophomore midfielder Dayekh Younes. Senior defender Alex Ciaramitaro has also played a key role on this team, posting a 0.273 shot percentage, which is good for best on the team.

If the Leathernecks want to keep up in this one, they will surely need big performances from key players, such as midfielders Paul Kirdorf and Jonah Dancer. Kirdorf, a sophomore, also has roots that tie back to Germany, just like his opposition from Bradley University. A once highly coveted prospect, Western Illinois was able to woo him into leaving Kaub, Germany and latch on with the Purple and Gold. Kirdorf has not disappointed this year, currently leading the team with six points. Dancer, a freshman, has also done his best to make an impact in his first season as a collegiate athlete, currently sitting at second on the team with three points. This team will almost definitely need a big contribution in this matchup from junior goalkeeper Trilk, who leads their squad this season with 43 saves, starting in all 15 contests that he’s appeared in.

One of the biggest takeaways from this season is the team’s struggles that knocked them out of contention for the Summit League Tournament, a competition that they will miss for the first time since 2010. This speaks volumes to the growing pains this team went through in the 2018 fall campaign, but things are looking upward for them heading into next season, as the team’s top two performers are underclassmen with multiple seasons to play left under their belt. It’s no secret that this season hasn’t gone quite as planned for the young Leatherneck squad, but there are plenty of positives to take away.

They’ll look to end the season with a bang as they set their sights on their matchup with Bradley and finish off the season against Purdue University Fort Wayne on Nov. 3 at home.