Cross Country ready for Championships

OMAHA, Neb. — The time has come for the Western Illinois men and women’s cross country teams, as they head to The Summit League Championships this Saturday. For the next day or two, it’ll be practice, hydrate and repeat to help both teams put the pedal to the medal, and focus on making top-running scores and records.

The last time both teams competed was on Oct. 12, when Western traveled to Peoria, Ill. to take part in the Bradley Pink Classic. Junior Nicole Beebe led the pack, and recorded a personal-best. Her career-best in the 6K placed her in the 90th spot, with a time of 22:05.9. Not only was Beebe able to celebrate this victorious place and time, but it also went down as a fourth-place all-time rank in Western Illinois history.

In addition to Beebe’s personal-best, nine others also recorded impressive times. From the women’s side, freshman Mackenzie Goldring (24:17.6), sophomore Jacey Roper (24:20.9) and freshmen sisters Elyse (24:21.1) and Kaitlyn Mathews (25:45.2) wrapped up the women’s side for personal-bests, all coming in at 262nd, 265th, 266th and 290th, respectively.

The men’s division on the other hand, was on fire as well at the event. Senior Lucas Lingle crossed the finish line first in the 8K, running in at 26:25.9 for the 147th place. Junior Ross Smetzer came in at the 242nd place, with a time of 27:38.2. Sophomore Corey Moody gained a personal-best with 27:57.1, and a 251st place finish. The last two personal-bests came from freshman Alec Scott (28:37.8) and sophomore Quintin Thurman (29:05.3) with back-to-back finishes in the 270th and 271st place.

There will be some tough competition from the other teams involved in The Summit League. Some of these school names include: Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, Oral Roberts University, North Dakota State, University of North Dakota, South Dakota State, University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

To give a quick summary of highlights from each school so far this season, Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, came in first during the Bradley Pink Classic. Oral Roberts held several top 10 finishes in the UCA Cross Country Challenge in Conway, Ark. North Dakota State University broke numerous personal-records at the Roy Griak Invitational. The University of North Dakota had a second place finish for the women’s team, and a third place finish for the men in the Bison Open.

South Dakota State University had a fourth place overall finish for the men and sixth for the women’s at the Woody Greeno Invitational. A first place finish for the women and a fifth place finish for the men began the season for the University of South Dakota at the Augustana Twilight. Last but not least, University of Nebraska-Omaha had a first place finish come from the women’s team at the Bradley Pink Classic.

After this event, the Purple and Gold will move on to NCAA Midwest Regional in Peoria, Ill. on Nov. 9 at noon.