Should you always leave a tip at a restaurant?

I’ve never been a waitress before nor have I ever worked in a restaurant, but I know plenty of people who have. Yes there are easier jobs and harder jobs but this one comes with it’s challenges from what I can see? I understand when you go to a restaurant, it’s not technically a priority to tip your server, but that is where most of their money comes from. It’s easier said than done, and yes there have been times where I was completely broke, but I always try my best to leave a tip. Another reason people don’t like leaving a tip is because they might not have had the best service. It can go a few ways on that one, but you don’t know what the person is going through. After all, everyone is human and everyone makes mistakes. I’ve had plenty of servers who are so busy but they try their best to get to you when they can.

Going out to eat in Macomb with my friends, I realized that some people don’t even leave a tip at all. One of my favorite restaurants told my friends once that he only makes money from tips alone. A lot of waitresses/waiters usually get some sort of set pay and then they get tips on the side. Not sure how this restaurant works, but that is a lot of stress to deal with. I can’t speak for everyone but being tipped anything for my hard work would mean the world to me. That day when we were eating, I was the only one who left a tip and that really upset me. All my friends just got their paychecks bragging how much money they had but didn’t even have the audacity to leave at least a dollar tip. Another thing that upset me about that night was that the waiter was one of the fastest most hard-working serves I’ve had in awhile. If we asked for a drink, he was sure to get it right away, when we needed a refill, he was very tentative. I felt super bad so I personally left him an $8 tip. That was the rest of my money, but I know that I would never want to be in that situation, and it sucks not getting the money that you’ve earned when there are people in other professions working less than you are but have a set pay.

There is a difference between people who deserve to be tipped and people who don’t. Even when they don’t deserve to be tipped, one should consider that because you never know what that person is going through. The next time someone could be at a restaurant, they may never know that their waiter/waitress is relying on those few dollars to help them pay their bills and live their everyday life. Yes it may not seem like a big deal to some, but one day you may be in their shoes and you might be relying on a tip to make it through.