Should attendance make or break your grade?

Attendance is an important part of class and our future careers. We need to show up to know what is going on for that day, what to have ready for future classes and to show initiative in the class. This should not define your grade in the class, though.

A lot of attendance policies drop your grade by either half or a full letter grade for every class you miss after five missed classes. One full letter grade seems harsh for missing a class, especially when things come up; illness, family emergencies, work things you can’t get out of. Some professors will excuse your absences for some of these reasons, while others do not differentiate between excused and unexcused absences.

I had a professor last semester who made attendance a point-based grade, one point per class. There was a total of 30 classes so 30 total points could be earned. You are not going to miss all 30 classes unless you decided to sign up for a class just to never show up and waste money, but if you decided to only show up for quizzes and tests, which would make up about half the classes, getting 15 out of 30 points for attendance would not break your grade.

This topic is very personal for me, because I had a back injury that caused me to miss about a week and a half of class. I was unable to walk without assistance for about four days and had trouble sitting for long periods of time after that. Due to attendance policies, I would already have missed five classes for three different classes. I knew due to doctor appointments and physical therapy I would have to miss some more class periods. I had to drop the classes of the professors who did not differentiate between excused and unexcused absences. Along with that, freshman year, I had a family emergency come up in mid-November that required me to miss some classes, and the attendance policies made a couple of my grades get lowered from B’s to D’s.

Therefore, I believe attendance should be a point-based grade, giving one point per class period for classes that meet twice a week, and a half-point per class period for classes that meet three times a week. I do not condone missing classes, but life happens. We all have days where we are sick, where we must be at other obligations, or days where we have just had enough of the world and need a break from everything. Making attendance a daily grade with a point system will also allow students to better track their attendance on Western Online. As students, we understand that being a student is our full-time job; that this is a learning process towards our future careers.

With that being said, we are paying quite a bit of money to learn and grow in our field of interest and I do not believe that missing a class should bring down our grade by one full letter grade.