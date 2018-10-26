Is organic food worth the extra money?

When asking people what they do to become healthy, stay healthy or what they do to better themselves, a common answer is that they switched to eating all organic foods. Usually when people hear this answer, they are puzzled as to how going organic really helps with one’s diet. A typical question is what does organic even mean? What is the difference between organic and inorganic and is it worth the change of diet? Is it expensive?

The main difference between organic and inorganic is the chemicals used when growing the foods. Organic farmers use all natural fertilizers like manure or compost to feed the plants and soil versus chemical fertilizers used on inorganic foods in order to help them grow. Farmers not only use fertilizers to help their plants grow but they also use things to help keep pesticides and diseases away. Inorganic farmers spray insecticides to reduce pests and disease while organic farmers use more ecofriendly ways to reduce pests and disease like insects, birds or even traps. These chemicals that farmers use or don’t use play a part in not only the way food tastes but also the way its processed in our bodies. We wouldn’t drink liquids with chemicals for fun would we? So why do we knowingly eat foods that we know have been sprayed with chemicals just to be a little bigger, or a bit juicer?

Not only do farmers use chemicals on the plants that they grow, but they also feed animals antibiotics and growth hormones in order for their animals to become bigger, and all sorts of medications in order to prevent disease. Organic farmers raise their animals in different manners. They feed their animals organic foods, allow them to have access to the outdoors, they use preventative methods to avoid diseases. What people do not realize is that the way the animals, that they later consume, were taken care of, fed and treated plays a huge part in their health. Eventually, the animals that these farmers take care of are sold and killed for meat. When these animals are killed and sold off, the chemicals, the insides and the overall wellbeing of the animal is the same. So believe it or not the life that the animal has had before it was on our plate impacts our bodies as we eat it.

So here is the big question that everyone has been dying to know the answer to. Is organic food really worth the extra dollar? Does organic food taste different than inorganic food? The best answer I can give is I am not entirely sure. I personally think that if my body will be reduced of toxins that can impact my body just for paying an extra dollar and some change for organic grapes, I will do it. If going organic means that I have more energy and be healthy not only on the outside but on the inside, yes I think the extra money is worth it. As for taste, some foods may taste better and fresher while some may taste the same. The best way to find out what is best for you is trying it for yourself.