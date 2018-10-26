Western will celebrate Veterans Appreciation Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Macomb community is welcome to celebrate Veterans Appreciation Week.

Western Illinois University will hold fundraising events throughout the celebrations, which will take place Nov. 5-11. “Kinder Mondays,” Western’s campus- focused effort to spread kindness, will kick off the celebrations. Western’s Veterans Club, the ROTC cadets and the Veterans Resource Center will hand out wristbands that show support to those who serve in the military.

On Nov. 7, the Department of History and School of Music at Western will host a panel discussion about the Great War. The discussion will take place in Morgan Hall, 101A from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Later, at 6:30 p.m. in the University Union Cardinal Oak Room, a social involving future credentialing program that will debut in the spring semester. A panel discussion will follow the social at 7 p.m.

Nov. 8, Stu Richel will give a special presentation at 7:30 p.m. in Horrabin Hall Theater. Richel is a journalist and a Vietnam veteran and he will be sharing his experiences from the war. The presentation is $10 for members of the Macomb community, except for veterans and service members, who can attend for free.

Nov. 9, the Military Tribute Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The annual event will be held at the Sherman Hall flagpole. All members of the community are welcome to join in on this event and honor those who have served.

Nov. 10, the Western Wind Ensemble will play in a patriotic-themed concert at 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include special guests Michael W. Walker and Penelope Shumate. Western Hall will host two basketball games later in the day: the men’s game will tip off at 2 p.m. and the women’s game will begin at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Veterans Day, the Flags of Love will go on display at Chandler Park. This event will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and weather permitting, volunteers will be asked to help with the display. At 11 a.m., the Macomb community and communities around the country are encouraged to participate in a solidarity stand. To show support, it’s recommended to pause at exactly 11 a.m. and count to 21 in order to represent a 21-gun salute. To round out the day’s events, the Leathernecks volleyball team will face South Dakota at 1 p.m. in Western Hall.

Additionally, representatives from the Center for Military/Academic Transition and Health (CMATH) can be seen on the Macomb campus all throughout Veterans Appreciation Week. They will be offering information about services and benefits that are available to veterans who either attend Western or are members of the Macomb community.