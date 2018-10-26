Take Back the Night spreads awareness against sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Slideshow • 2 Photos Felicia Selmon/ Courier Staff Students gathered at the Sherman Hall circle to attend Take Back the Night, a rally that allows for the empowerment of sexual assualt survivors.

On Thursday, it was proclaimed as Take Back the Night Day by the city of Macomb and Western Illinois University.

“Take back the Night is an event that happens nationally and internationally as well on college campus and it’s about bringing awareness to sexual assault, domestic violence and all issues of interpersonal violence,” Stephanie Hovsepian, Director of the Women’s Center said. “It’s an event to not only bring awareness, but also to empower survivors in particular as a space to literally take back the night.”

The event began at 6:30 p.m. with table displays of resources and services offered to all students on campus. These services were also outlined in pamphlets given out by volunteers. Western Illinois Regional Council victim’s services on domestic violence and sexual assault, the University Counseling Center, the Student Development Office, the Confidential Campus Hotline and many more services are available within the community.

Places to receive medical attention, what numbers to notify police at and other things to do were clearly outlined in the program and representatives from each organization were there to speak to any and all students who would need it.

“People come to own themselves, their bodies, what happened to them and to move forward,” Hovsepian said. “It’s really a gathering of folks who want to put an end to interpersonal violence.”

Emcees Stephany De Avila and Brady Smith kicked off the event by introducing President Jack Thomas, Mayor Mike Inman and the Take Back the Night Committee for the reading of the proclamation, officially making Thursday, Take Back the Night Day.

Signed by Inman, Thomas, Hovsepian, WIRC Executive Director, Shaun Prichard and WIRC Director, Naomi Taylor, the proclamation urged all citizens to actively participate in the march and rally to work towards the elimination of personal and institutional violence against women.

Performances by Brent Neal, Randi Frawley, Dani Harris and others were given over the course of the night. All were similar in addressing issues associated with sexual assault and domestic violence.

While marching from the Sherman Hall lawn to Chandler Park, located in the Macomb Square, participants were encouraged to chant, to bring awareness and empower survivors walking along side them. Chants from the crowd consisted of: “No matter how we dress, no matter where we go, yes means yes, and no means no, we have power. We have the right. The streets are ours. Take Back the Night.” and “We gather here, without fear! Survivors unite! Take Back the Night!”

The event was sponsored by several different individuals and organizations consisting of Buffalo Wild Wings, Chi Omega, Casa Latina cultural Center, Council on Student Activity Funding and many more.