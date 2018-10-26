Operation Iced Out has three successful indictments

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two individuals have been arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine in McDonough County.

Wednesday morning the McDonough County Sheriff’s office sent out a press release announcing the federal indictments of three subjects for the distribution of methamphetamine over several counties in west central Illinois as a part of Operation Iced Out.

Levi J. Sloan, 23, of Bushnell, Ill., Donald E. Graham, 48, of Bushnell, Ill. and James A. Newman, of Dallas City, Ill. were all indicted in the United States District Court Central District of Illinois at Rock Island.

Operation Iced Out is ran by the Macomb/McDonough Country Drug Unit with representation from McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Macomb Police Department, Bushnell Police Department and Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety.

These departments have been performing the federal investigation for the past six months, covering areas in McDonough County, Knox County, Warren County, Henderson County, Mercer County, Fulton County, Hancock County and Burlington, Iowa.

Over the course of the investigation officials have seized more than two pounds of methamphetamines and multiple firearms. It was later discovered by investigators that there were plans to distribute around 50 pounds of methamphetamine over seven west central Illinois counties.

“The following subjects have been arrested during Operation Iced Out in Mc-Donough County for possessing or delivering methamphetamine,” the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office press release read.

“Jesse R. Pickrel, 27, of Bushnell, Ill., Jerel J. Guarin, 39, of Macomb, Ill., Vincent K. Farrar, 35, of Bushnell, Ill., Donald H. Friday, 22, of Bushnell, Ill., Seth R. Yates, 35, of Bushnell, Ill., Michael A. Smith, 24, of Bushnell, Ill., Damon J. Niethe, 22, of Bushnell, Ill., Blake A. Yazvec, 32, of Ipava, Ill., Joshua A. Easley, 36, of Astoria, Ill., Shandler R. Williams, 23, of Astoria, Ill., Kelsea T. Nicholas, 26, of Plymouth, Ill., Slade H. Kline, 23, of Plymouth, Ill., Jayson A. Kurdi, 32 of Monmouth, Ill., Gary D. Whitten, 42, of Burnside, Ill., Michael J. Snodgrass, 44 of Blandinsville, Ill., Lane R. Scott, 24, of Macomb, Ill., Kaleb E. Holzheuser, 29, of Oquawka, Ill.”

Even with 17 successful busts, the Sheriff’s office is still looking to eliminate any more possibilities of the drug being sold within the county. Heather M. Gillette-Oyler and Mamie K. Wojtkiewicz of Bushnell, Ill. are currently wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of the drug.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, West Central Illinois Task Force, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Burlington Iowa Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office have all made contributions to the investigation ran by The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Task Force. “Future arrests and indictments are expected during the next several months,” the McDonough County Sheriff’s.