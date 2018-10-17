Women’s soccer drops Summit League match

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

TULSA, Okla. – The Western Illinois University women’s soccer team were in action over the weekend when they traveled down to Oklahoma to play the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles. They lost the contest 3-1, dropping them to 3-11-1 on the season and 0-5 in league play.

ORU hit the ground running, taking three shots early on, one being saved by junior goalkeeper Ines Palmiero, one being blocked, and the other being right over the crossbar.

Western rallied back with little offense awarding themselves with the first corner kick of the game. Taking the kick was freshman forward Amy Andrews, although the play would rather fizzle out.

The Golden Eagles went back on the offense, taking shot after shot, however, none of them on target. It wasn’t until the 20th minute when Western tallied their first shot of the game and it came from sophomore midfielder Bridget Schuler when she struck the crossbar. Western was just inches from taking the lead pretty early on.

None of that mattered though, as ORU went back on the attack yet again, this time leading to the game’s first break through. A ball came through half field, perfect through ball, straight to the feet of Drishina Pillay who beat Palmiero one-on-one.

It wasn’t over yet, rather just getting started for Oral Roberts as they doubled their lead only five minutes later. It was Pillay yet again who received a pass from right outside the 18-yard box, as she slotted her second of the game passed the keeper.

The rest of the half was back and forth, each team taking a shot and a corner kick. At the end of the first half and trailing 2-0, Western was being outshot eight to two.

The start of the second half was similar to the first, ORU going straight on the attack. Four more shots and two corner kicks later, the Golden Eagles scored again. Similar to the other goals scored, this was a ball passed straight through the defense that was tapped in from about five-yards out.

Not even two minutes later, Western would tease a comeback. Sophomore midfielder Lauryn Peters passed a great ball into the path of fellow sophomore midfielder Jenna Lundgren. She took it mid stride and slotted the ball into side netting to cut the lead down to 3-1.

This goal didn’t spark much offense for the Leathernecks, in fact it was all ORU for the remainder of the game. They fired eight more shots, and a couple corner kicks, looking like they’d score again but Western’s defense was able to shut them for the final 25 minutes as the game finished 3-1.

It wasn’t the result they were looking for riding off of that 1-0 victory over the University of Northern Iowa, but the Leathernecks will have to pick themselves back up. That’s because they only have three games left, all against Summit League teams and all within one week’s time.

Denver will be the biggest test yet as they are leading the Summit League with a 5-1 conference record. On one hand, they are playing the first-place team, but on the other hand, it will be their final home game, meaning its senior night.

The team will say goodbye to four players: Lily Butler, Madeline Edwards, Ashley Kuhlman and Emma Keckeisen. Hopefully they can end things on a good note and beat a really good Denver team.