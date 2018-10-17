Two arrested for meth in Macomb

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The McDonough County Sheriff ’s Department arrested two Astoria, Ill. residents for meth.

Last Saturday, 23-yearold Shandler R. Williams and 37-year-old Joshua A. Easley were spotted in their vehicle near the McDonald’s on the eastern side of Macomb. It was discovered that Shandler had a warrant in Mason County and a suspended driver’s license in the state of Illinois, while Easley had warrants in both McDonough County and Fulton County.

After searching the vehicles in a parking lot behind McDonald’s, a deputy found 2 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a pill bottle with Oxycodone pills. Williams, the driver, was in possession of an additional 2 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. The deputy also confiscated 75 Hydrocodone pills after searching Easley.

Williams and Easley were processed and lodged through the McDonough County Jail. The duo was arrested at 9:20 p.m. and Sheriff Nick Petitgout reported the incident on Monday.

Williams was charged with possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Williams was booked for the Mason County warrant. Easley was charged with possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone and Oxycodone), possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams and drug paraphernalia. Easley was also lodged for outstanding warrants in multiple counties.

Through a press release for the Macomb community, the McDonough County Sheriff’s reminds the public that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Data shows that both the use and abuse of Oxycodone is on a drastic incline. A prescription drug introduced in 1995 to alleviate pain, Oxycodone is now one of the most abused substances in the United States according to the American Addiction Centers Resource.

The meth epidemic hits closer to home for residents of Illinois; in thelast several years, agents for the Drug Enforcement Administration say the drug is appearing more frequently throughout the western and southern portions of the state.