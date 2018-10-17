Student Government Association discusses upcoming events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Student Government Association’s weekly meeting kicked off with guest speaker Miranda Anderson from the Office of Student Activities with volunteer programs to speak on the topic of Make A Difference Day.

“Something put on through my sector of the office is Make A Difference Day, which is a national day of volunteering for the National Day of Doing Good,” Anderson said. “This year it is Oct. 27 and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.” Breakfast and lunch will be provided. There will be six different volunteer groups and groups are still welcome to sign up to participate through Purple Post until Oct. 22. People can sign up as individuals or can create a group of up to 10 people.

“Some of the sights we are going to are The YMCA, Macomb Community Garden, Macomb Food Co Op, Genesis Gardens, the Art Center and Wesley Village, Anderson said.

Moving forward in Tuesday’s meeting, the executive branch went into officer reports starting with President Grant Reed. Reed began by giving another push for students to sign up to help volunteer through the Office of Admissions. Volunteers are needed for Western Illinois University’s regularly ran Discover Western events. This consists of prospective students visiting Western and getting a more in-depth idea of what it is like to be a Leatherneck. The office is also looking for students to take over the Western Snapchat account to show the everyday life of a student.

People can sign up for both on Purple Post.

Reed also urged either Senators in the room or any constituents of theirs to apply for the vacant seat in the Senate in the form of a Senator-at-Large. Students who are interested but are hesitant about joining a new organization are highly encouraged to reach out to any member of the Senate to learn more about how to get involved. These applications can also be found on Purple Post. Students are also encouraged to contact a Senator if they wish to create any legislation they believe should be brought before SGA.

Senators and students are also encouraged to fill out the Student Committee Interest Form to find more ways to get involved in leadership positions across campus.

“I encourage all of you as Senators in this room that you take a look at that form,” Reed said. “Even if you know you are only free on Thursday afternoons and you only want to give an hour, we probably have a committee for one hour on a Thursday afternoon, there’s 38 of them so there’s probably one that will fit with your schedule. We might even find one that you’re passionate about.”

Vice President, Madison Lynn, then went on to yield to cabinet reports. In her report she once again pushed information about the first annual Superhero Blue Light Fun Run/Walk taking place on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. Senators who have signed up to volunteer have been tasked with setting up water tables, being a resource to runners and directing traffic during the event starting at 8 a.m. Others will be standing on the Sherman Hall front lawn handing out t-shirts and getting runners signed in for the event.

“On Friday we will be chalking out the area that runners will be using, drawing arrows on the sidewalks, in addition to putting out some signs,” Lynn said. “If you are interested in helping with that please reach out to me and I’ll get you signed up and let you know where you can meet us.”

Lynn also announced to the association that the Mayor’s Roundtable would be cancelled this upcoming week due to a conflict.

Advisor Michelle Janisz also reported that students, if they have not already, should make sure they sign up to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 6.

“I would be remiss if we didn’t talk about this in student government but make sure you are registered to vote,” Janisz said. “Please make sure you’re voting, your voice does matter. It is important that you know what is going on not only at our national state but at our local level.”

During business the Student Government Association unanimously passed SGA Bill of Appropriation 2018- 2019.002 and SGA Bill of Appropriation 2018-2019.003 in regards to allocating funds for both the Superhero Blue Light Fun Run/Walk and the SGA Scholarship.

SGA allocated $199 for the Fun Run, making the total costs for the event $650. However, the costs for the event were already covered by donations form Matt Glaser American Family Insurance, Western’s Women’s Center, Citizen’s Bank of Macomb and Western’s Interfraternity Council. The money allocated by SGA along with money raised for the event will be donated to WIRC Victims Services.

In addition, $800 was also allocated for students who are recipients of the SGA Scholarship. Two students each semester are awarded $400 who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.8, are in good judicial standing with the University and are not involved as a current memberof Student Government at Western.