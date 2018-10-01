Necks progress with more personal bests

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MINNEAPOLIS — The Western Illinois men and women’s cross country teams couldn’t be caught this past Saturday at the Roy Griak Invitational. Junior Nicole Beebe led the female Purple and Gold team with a personal-record (63rd place finish) and personal-best time of 22:56.9 in the women’s 6,000-meter run.

Along with Beebe’s impressive time, senior Lucas Lingle finished first for the Leatherneck men in the men’s 8,000-meter run at 26:34.4 with an 87th place finish.

Head coach Nick Maas was thrilled that both his teams had several dominate runners this weekend, especially since this invitational had several highly-competitive teams.

“This meet was a great opportunity for our team to get into a highly-competitive historic meet,” said Maas. “The competition was pretty stout for us, but it did give us an opportunity to run against some conferences that we don’t normally see. Individually, Nicole had a great race again, setting a personal-best, and Lingle was just outside his personal-best.”

In addition, several other female Leathernecks came in right behind Beebe. The first was junior Abigail Richter, who came in at 80th place with a time of 23:22.8. In the 108th mark was sophomore Hailey Tranchitella with 24:03.7. Sophomore Jacey Roper ran a 24:40.9 for 126th and freshman Mackenzie Goldring in 25:14.8 for 138th. Freshmen sisters Elyse (25:51.9) and Kaitlyn Mathews (26:49.1) concluded the women’s side of the meet with 148th and 151st finishes.

Now onto the men’s 8,000-meter run. Junior Ross Smetzer (27:39.6) followed right behind Lingle with a 126th finish and freshman Lucas Howett (28:03.4) came in 134th place. Sophomores Cameron Schroeder (29:29.9) and Quintin Thurman (29:54.2) along with freshman Braden Pridemore (30:26.1) completed the men’s run, by crossing the finish line with 149th, 150th and 152nd place.

Overall the Leatherneck women’s team placed 13th with 379 points, and the men’s with 457 points and a 15th place victory.

Even though the team looked strong in Minnesota this weekend, Maas still wants the teams to practice and prepare for what’s to come in these next several weeks in October.

“On the women’s side, we were pretty good and I think we can be a lot better about the time conference championship rolls around here in a month,” Maas said. “On the men’s side, it really hurt us missing a few key guys, so getting to them back soon will help a ton. Now it’s time to go home and get healthy and try to drop even more time here soon.”

Both the men and women’s cross country teams will have a bye week until Oct. 12, when they head to Peoria, Ill. for the Bradley Pink Classic.

Their final meet will take place on Oct. 19, in Champaign, Ill. at the Illini Classic, before they head to Omaha, Neb. for the Summit League Championships on Oct. 27.

