Chicago Bulls aim to improve and rebuild

Coming into the 2018-19 season, the Chicago Bulls have one big thing in mind; improvement.

After deciding to tear this roster down and rebuild it from the ground up just before the beginning of the 2017-18 season, general manager Gar Foreman will look to see his strategy pay off.

Key young players like Lauri Markkenen and Wendell Carter Jr. have their sights set on surpassing the team’s 27-55 record from a year ago and showing glimpses of what this young squad will eventually become.

The complete reconstruction of the roster began in the summer of 2017 when the Bulls’ front office shipped away what was the heart and soul of this team, All-Star guard Jimmy Butler. They traded Butler and the No. 16 overall pick in the draft for young point guard Kris Dunn (former top-five pick), Zach LaVine, and the No. 7 overall pick. As many Chicago fans know, the Bulls ended up selecting future phenom Lauri Markkanen with this pick. To finish completely unloading the remaining talented veterans on the roster, the Bulls reached a contract buyout agreement with shooting guard Dwyane Wade and waived point guard Rajon Rondo.

In year one of the rebuild, the Bulls’ struggles were obvious, and it was apparent to anyone who follows the team that this process would take some time before they are back in playoff contention. LaVine struggled with his shot in his short 24-game stretch after returning from his ACL injury, shooting barely over 38 percent from the field and failing to have consistent success with his three-point shot. Dunn flashed upside, posting career highs in almost every statistical category, but struggled to stay healthy, missing 30 of the team’s games. Markkanen showed what he brought to the table as a rookie, showing true superstar potential as people began to compare his game with future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. The rookie forward’s all-around game and three-point stroke in college translated to immediate NBA success, as he finished second in scoring (over 15 points per game) and was selected for the NBA All-Rookie first team.

In his first few seasons as head coach for this team, Fred Hoiberg had struggled to find success with this team. One of the major reasons for the complete reconstruction of the roster before last season was to find players that fit his system, a system that thrives on good spacing and getting shooters open. Veterans Rondo and Wade did not fit this bill, as they are not particularly known as sharpshooters. Bringing in Markkanen was a big bonus for Hoiberg, as he became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 100 three-pointers made in his rookie season.

This offseason, the Bulls made several helpful additions to this roster. They were able to nab budding star Jabari Parker from the Milwaukee Bucks in a big-splash move to add yet another young player with limitless potential. They signed him to a two-year, $40 million offer sheet as a restricted free agent, which the Bucks decided to decline the match as they seemingly did not have the financial flexibility to retain

Parker. Parker was born and raised in Chicago, and joining this inexperienced Bulls squad could prove to be just what they needed to take the next step in the rebuilding process. He averaged over 20 points per game in 2016-17 before a torn ACL ended his season in February. While he only appeared in 31 games last season, he showcased the playmaking ability he offered before the injury, which landed him a hefty contract.

Another big bump to the team’s rotation this season will be 2018 first-round pick, Carter Jr. out of Duke University. He is the rim-protecting center that the Bulls coveted, as that seemed to be one of the biggest weaknesses of last year’s squad. The former Blue Devil got off to a quick start in the NBA’s Summer League, as he was chosen for the All-NBA Summer League first team, after scoring nearly 15 points per game and blocking a robust 2.6 shots per contest. Every time Carter Jr. checked into the game, his defensive presence was immediately felt, something the team hopes he will carry into his first regular season. While he may be in the starting lineup right from the get-go as veteran center, Robin Lopez holds down the position. Look for him to garner more and more playing time as the season progresses. He showed the kind of ability in the Summer League that could eventually turn him into one of the top centers in the league. He’s that good.

LaVine, who enters his second season as a Bull, figures to remain a key cog for this offense. LaVine was one of the most coveted young players in the league before tearing his ACL, as a member of the Timberwolves early in 2017. While he flashed some upside in his first year in Chicago, there was still some obvious rust he needed to rid himself of after missing so much time. However, the Bulls still saw enough out of him to sign him to a four-year, $78 million contract extension this offseason. LaVine claims that he feels great coming into the 2018-19 campaign and is aiming to make his first All-Star team. “I got my speed back, my jumping back,” said LaVine. “I got back down to the weight I need to be at, but I still feel strong. I feel really good, man. I’m excited for the season.”

As year two of the rebuild approaches, the Bull’s offense should almost certainly run through Markannen, as the organization views him as the team’s unquestioned star. He could see his scoring average rise to nearly 20 points per game as he looks to have a sophomore surge. If Parker can completely return to the explosive playmaker he was before his knee injury, he and LaVine should contribute a steady amount of scoring and shooting, as well. On the defensive side, Markkanen’s improving defense should complement Carter Jr.’s shot blocking prowess well. Dunn, perhaps the best defender on the team in the backcourt, will likely be counted on to lock down opposing point guards like he did many times last season. While LaVine’s defense remains suspect, his offensive skillset makes up for it.

Hoiberg may finally have some of the pieces he needs to effectively run his offense. While a lot of these players may be young and inexperienced, they will look to grow together and gain chemistry as a unit. While the Bulls may not be in contention for a title in the next few years, they are certainly on the right track. However, don’t be surprised if this team takes a big step forward this season and competes for a low-seeded playoff spot. They have the talent, but the big question that remains is whether or not this team can reach their full potential. After the preseason kicked off on Saturday, the Bulls have almost a month to figure things out before they face the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game of the regular season on Oct. 18