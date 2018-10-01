Should college education be free?

There are many states that offer a free public school education until students complete the 12th grade; once higher education becomes an option, then tuition fees and cost becomes a factor that affects people’s decision to pursue higher education. Should higher education be free?

Attaining a college degree is a high achievement and milestone that many dream about completing. Yet, the high cost of higher education begins to deter many individuals from pursuing the dream of a higher education degree.

Many people are in favor of the idea of free college education and there are some who oppose it. I personally think that college education tuition should be free. The price for college tuition should be free, but there can be charges and fees for other things such as room and board. A great question to pose: how many people in the world want to pursue a higher education but stop after high school due to financial cost? So many people want this dream but can’t afford it. School administration and state officials should offer free education to assist in these people’s dreams so that they can come true. There should be more information and assistance in terms of financial aid and scholarships for students to gain financial support. People who can’t afford college decide to drop out and turn to other activities that aren’t beneficial. Many people decide to do other things that may negatively impact their future while a college degree will bring knowledge and a career.

Achieving a college degree can help millions of people improve their lives and creat a positive impact to society as a whole, especially if school officials start providing a free education. People who are born and live in impoverished areas would have the chance to improve their social and economic class through hard work and determination. Being able to be happy in life is a basic right that we, as citizens of the United States, have, and having free education will aid in these citizens’ happiness.

Having free college education would result in student debt rates being low. Having student debt limits and stalls other important events in our lives. With free education, students will have a clean fresh slate coming out of college and can their focus on making money to achieve milestones. Milestones that many want to pursue after college are buying a house, a car, getting married and starting a family. These milestones will be great accomplishments once students are financially stable to do so without student loan debt.

Free college tuition would greatly benefit and aid the economy as a whole in regards to more people being in the workfield. More people in the work industry means more successful people. With more people working in the world, then we will be able to have more people who are able to pay higher taxes. The more people we have working, the more revenue we’ll have to benefit the greater good of our economy. With more entering and graduating from college, they can receive a great paying job for themselves and their families. More job placement will increase productivity in the workfield. Businesses and companies with more workers can produce and sell more goods and services, which will increase revenue and fuel jobs and economy growth.

I believe that college education tuition should be free for students. A college degree is a great accomplishment that many want to pursue, and allowing it to be free will benefit the greater good of our society.