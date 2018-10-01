Flash season 5 to premiere Oct. 9

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Flash” season five is set to Premiere on Oct. 9. at 7 p.m. on the CW network. “The Flash,” is a television series based on the DC Comics superhero the Flash. Grant Gustin, an American actor/singer, whose first main role in a television series was in “Glee” as Sebastian Smythe, plays the Flash. Since then, Gustin has traded in his Warbler jacket for his crimson Flash suit.

The Flash takes place in Central City, and follows Barry Allen, a forensic scientist, with the CCPD.

One night while working late, Allen gets struck by a lightning bolt from the Particle Accelerator explosion. After being thrown into a coma, Allen awakes in S.T.A.R. Labs surrounded by Cisco Ramone, Kaitlyn Snow and Dr. Wells. Allen finds himself engulfed in a new world after discovering that he has super-speed. With the help of the team at S.T.A.R. labs, Allen is able to harness and use his powers to protect the people of Central City.

Throughout the previous four seasons, Allen has defeated numerous villains and learned countless lessons along the way. Some of the well-known villains include: Eobard Thawne, Hunter Zolomon, Gorilla Grodd, Savitar and Clifford DeVoe. Throughout all of this Allen learns what it takes to be a hero, while also balancing his other roles as a friend, a CSI agent and a lover.

Season four left fans across the nation on the edge of their seats. After Allen and the team at S.T.A.R. labs defeats DeVoe, they went home to celebrate the arrival of Allen’s adopted father’s child. This celebration is interrupted by knocking on the door. Allen answers the door, only to find a mysterious girl at the door wearing a one-of-a-kind jacket that belongs to the team. The mysterious girl at the door explains to Allen and the S.T.A.R. labs team, “I’m your daughter, Nora, from the future, and I think I made a big, big mistake.”

Season five is going to focus on the efforts of the team to help Allen’s daughter, Nora, to become a better speedster. During this process the team will work together to track someone who is stealing weapons. While on the hunt for this individual, the team will cross paths with a new villain named Cicada. If you aren’t caught up, now is the time to start binge watching this show!