A Netflix Documentary Series: Making A Murderer

With Halloween just four weeks away, there’s no better time than to watch a horror flick or two. If you’re into true crime shows like me, then you’ll be excited to hear that “Making a Murderer” season two will be available on Netflix Oct. 19. Witness the tale of Steven Avery, who went from being wrongfully accused of one crime and getting out for that, and then being locked up again, but this time for the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005.

His nephew, Brendan Dassey was also convicted for taking part in the murder of Halbach. The second season will pick up from where they left off in 2015, with both Avery and Dassey fighting for a fair trial to get released for a murder in which they say they did not commit. In season one of the show, filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos introduce us to Avery, a rural man from Manitowoc County, Wis. that was first accused of committing a sexual assault and attempted murder to Penny Beernsten. After spending 18 years in prison, he was exonerated by the help of the Innocence Project, which is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping people who are or were wrongfully convicted. Avery was released in 2003, after his DNA sample test came back negative. Two years after trying to start his life over as a free man, Avery couldn’t catch a break after Halbach mysteriously disappeared and her body was found on his property. Halbach was assigned to go to Avery’s salvage yard to take photographs for a local car magazine. The 10 episode season takes viewers on a journey with many twists and turns, to the point that you start pondering who exactly is telling the truth and who isn’t.

From the law enforcement side, officers, reporters and attorneys don’t buy into Avery’s story and think of him as someone who plays dumb, and can be very manipulative. No one on that side bought his story of him having no idea that she disappeared, since he said that his property was too big, and it’s hard to keep track of who’s on it and who isn’t. Avery’s family and friends on the other hand, know that he was not involved in this murder and that he is, again, being wrongfully convicted, because he can be a pushover and it’s hard for him to stick up for himself. One of the family members says in the documentary that the law enforcement in their town have never liked the Avery family and love punishing them when they had the chance to do so.

Now here is where things get weird. The first thing that made viewers like me go what the heck, was when an interrogator came to Dassey’s school, put him in a room with no lawyer, and grilled him about what he saw that day when Halbach went missing. The interrogator never gave Dassey a break, planted these sick and disgusting scenarios into Dassey’s head, and made him say yes I did it so they could get the investigation over with. Additionally, Avery’s attorneys think that the local law enforcement planted blood from Avery’s old vial sample that they used for his DNA test back in 2003, all over Halbach’s car, to make it look like he broke into her car and tried to kill her. I was quite puzzled when Halbach’s brother and boyfriend led a search party on Avery’s property and knew exactly where to take the searchers. How would they have known all the paths on Avery’s salvage yard if they were never on there before? Also, neither the brother nor the boyfriend showed any remorse when they were searching for her and during the first trial when they took the stand.

This trial has caused quite the controversy. It’s now up to several prominent lawyers in Chicago to take over this case and finally find out who is guilty and who is innocent in the second season.