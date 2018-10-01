It is time for a change of style

We all have our own unique clothing styles, especially as college students, but it doesn’t hurt to change it up a bit as we mold into adulthood.

Now one would ask, who am I to speak on such a topic when my closet is overstocked with enough sweat pants and shirts to clothe everyone I know? But that’s not the point. Most college students know how important it is to keep a good amount of comfortable clothing in their closet for those days when looking our best just doesn’t fall on the most conveinient day. However, taking the time to spruce up your wardrobe and appearance should become a habit as we enter adulthood.

When I say spruce up your wardrobe and appearance, I don’t necessarily mean wear a three-piece suit every day, or pile a layer on top of another layer of make-up on your face. Instead, I’m referring to the idea of becoming your own individualist. Even though those leggings with UGG boots in the fall and wintertime are warm and trendy, there is so much more out there to discover as far as new styles. I’ve often been told that I am an old soul with a young spirit, because of how I dress, how I conduct myself, and what music I choose to listen to. Even though I was born in the late 90’s, I still hold firm to my roots. I’ve always appreciated the times before my existence and how people in those times expressed themselves through their clothing and style. Maybe looking back instead of forward when it comes to trends to bring back to the present might actually be a good thing if you’re looking for some inspiration to invite into your closet.

All I’m saying is that it doesn’t hurt to expand beyond your reach. Yes, it’s convenient to wear what’s in-style at the mall, but thrifting isn’t so bad either. I’ve been thrifting since I learned how much more clothing I could get for much cheaper prices than at the mall. Sometimes I’m able to find just what I’m looking for, and on a good day, I just may find a couple of name brand items to fulfill my needs. Whatever the case may be, take the time to explore. Being frugal doesn’t have to mean tacky. Some of the best wardrobes and trends are created from antique and vintage styles. Change up the way your hair looks, skip the make-up one day, and even add a new pop of color to your style. It’s possible that you’ll be able to see the change and effect it has on your mood and energy.

We express ourselves to others by our actions, and our clothes say a lot about who we are. Others can see the originality that we portray when we go off on a whim to express our true self. I’m not saying to change who you are. I’m just introducing the idea of change in general, because it will forever be constant. So, take a chance, because you never know what your destined to find.