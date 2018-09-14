Volleyball heads to Indiana

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Western Illinois volleyball team heads to Indiana for the Crusader Classic this weekend for their fourth tournament of the season.

First serve against Wright State is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday following two games on Saturday against tournament-host Valparaiso at 12:30 p.m. and Cornell University at 4:30 p.m..

The Leathernecks are coming off the FGCU Classic in Florida last weekend. The Leathernecks fell 3-0 in its final match against tournament host Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. In the tournament, sophomore Mackenzie Steckler recorded 26 kills while hitting .500 while logging three total blocks.

Junior Claire Grove led the Leathernecks with 41 digs over the weekend and senior Jaime Johnson logged a team-high 45 assists.

After falling short during their third match in 24 hours last Saturday against Appalachian State, Wright State (6-3) is hungry for a win. Abby Barcus had nine kills and 22 digs while Celia Powers and Alannah Lemming had eight kills and two blocks each in their last game. Barcus is leading the team with a whole 89 kills so far this season following Powers with 83 kills and 43.0 blocks.

Valpo (9-2) returns home to the ARC for the first time in regular season play this weekend, as it hosts the Crusader Classic on Friday and Saturday. This is their third tournament in a row.

After falling in mid-week action at No. 20 Michigan, Valpo went out west and won the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic, beating Air Force and Cal Baptist 3-1 and CSU Bakersfield 3-0. Their senior Allison Ketcham was named Tournament MVP, while fellow senior Katherine Carlson and sophomore Rylee Cookerly joined Ketcham on the All-Tournament team.

The Cornell University volleyball team played in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup in Houston, Texas last weekend where they won two out of four of their games.

The Big Red stayed tough, picking up a 25-22 victory in the first set against Houston Baptists, but the Huskies came back to win the next three sets. Cornell (4-3) was led by Jillienne Bennett’s career-high 17 kills. The freshman right-side hitter posted a .424 hitting percentage. Two other players to watch out for are Jenna Phelps and Carla Sganderlla who finished with 11 kills a piece.

Western Illinois is looking to bounce back after falling from a five-set match against Southeast Missouri on Tuesday. Steckler put together an outstanding performance against the Redhawks, totaling 10 kills (.529 hitting percentage), seven block assists and two solo blocks. Steckler leads the Summit League in blocks per set.

Scholar athlete of the month, senior Melanie Patenaude, lead the team with 13 kills against Southeast Missouri.

“There is no reason to question these kids’ hearts, effort or toughness. I was proud that we came back to win the second and third set after letting the first one get away,” head coach Ben Staupe said. “The way we battled in the fifth set after falling behind showed that we never lacked the effort.”

Catch the Leathernecks back on the court in Valparaiso, Indiana this Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Wright State following two games on Saturday versus Valparaiso and Cornell.