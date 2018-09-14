Balancing extra curriculars and school

Focusing on just grades alone is hard enough, let alone adding extra curricular and work to the equation.

For some,managing things is not that hard, but for others it’s nearly impossible. Every story is different and not everyone has to work to afford college, but some do. In high school the teachers always said one had to join multiple clubs or have a job and be able to manage school work as well. They said if one just goes to school and does homework they’re not going to get into the colleges they want. Some still need to go on to med school, get their masters, and even work on their PHD or PsyD so doing the bare minimum is not going to get someone in an Ivy League school.

College is a lot harder than high school so trying to evenly balance school work, work, extra curricular and a social life can be quite the challenge. Although it may come to some as a challenge, it’s not impossible. A lot of it could depend on how many classes someone is taking or how many hours they work. A lot can also depend on how many clubs someone wants to join or if they’re in a sport or something along those lines. The key to being successful is to prioritize what’s most important, follow a strict schedule and write everything down. I like many other people forget what’s going on because I am so involved that I will accidentally schedule something at the same time as something else. That can make the stress load a lot heavier because then one needs to choose on which activity to partake in when it could have been all avoided had it been written down in multiple places.

One should utilize technology and write scheduled events in their notes and calendars as well as the old fashion way on a piece of paper for the refrigerator or a notebook. Another healthy way to manage extra curricular is to not try to schedule too many things. It’s always great to be heavily involved with your university but at the end of the day, your health is what matters most.

Trying not to schedule more than you can handle is a lot healthier and might seem a bit easier. Putting your own happiness first is another way to manage extracurricular and school. Unless one completely has to, it’s not wise to join something that would make one miserable. Participating in hobbies and finding jobs that you likes would make the time go a lot faster and people should want to join clubs for themselves and not just because it looks good on a resume.

At the end of the day, keeping track of an important date, and joining things that makes one happy is how to manage extracurricular and school and to make the process a bit easier. Nothing is impossible, but with the right mindset and guidance if someone wants it all and to be super involved, then it isvery possible.