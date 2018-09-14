Time for Uber and Lyft in Macomb

Last week I had a conversation with one of my friends who was craving Taco Bell. He was too busy studying to go, and wished that Taco Bell delivered.

One of my friends made the comment that in some cities you can get Taco Bell delivered to you. I looked it up out of curiosity and he was right, in a couple major cities Taco Bell does deliver via Grubhub, a food delivery service. In fact many other major fast food restaurants also have delivery through delivery services.

McDonald’s was one of the first with Uber Eats, Wendy’s is part of DoorDash and Burger King is also part of the Grubhub family. Those four major resturants would deliver in bigger cities, but do not since Macomb is smaller. For students who don’t have cars, that means they have to find a friend and beg them to drive if they’re craving a Big Mac or a Gordita or just stick to dorm food. Which is a loss for both the consumer and the restaurant. While some places in Macomb do deliver, you won’t be able to find dollar burgers or tacos there.

The biggest reason I’ve been told for the lack of these services is they say the town isn’t big enough. 10,000 hungry colleges students plus the rest of the residents of Macomb seem like more than enough demand, especially on weekends. Plus if you have college kids who have a car and are looking for a source of income, this could be a good way to do it. The student could schedule his own hours and work around his classes while being able to work in prime hours. For example the drive thru lines at McDonalds can get really long later at night and someone could order delivery if they didn’t want to wait in that line.

The other luxury for those of us from the Chicago area that isn’t here is Uber or Lyft. This is another service that I hear there just isn’t enough demand for it but it could be a good job for college students with a car. A trip from the dorms to Walmart on the brown bus can be anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. If you need to go earlier in the day it takes more than one bus. If you have to buy a bunch of things or heavier items taking the bus can be difficult. An Uber or Lyft would be a much faster and easier method and it wouldn’t cost too much for the rider.

Again, the drivers could schedule their own hours. This would also help on nights when people are leaving the bars if their house is off the bus path or is towards the end. While the bus is nice, it can get overcrowded during major events and can take awhile to get to different locations around town.

There are so many benefits to having these kinds of services in Macomb. Is “not enough demand” really a good enoug