Fallen Soldiers 5K registration is now open

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The 2018, 7th annual Fallen Soldiers 5K is set for Oct. 27. Registration for the event is now open.

Last years event consisted of 450 runners and walkers, who collectively raised more than $14,475 by participating in the 5K. All money raised from the run goes towards the WIU Fallen Soldiers Scholarship Fund, supporting veterans and service members enrolled at Western Illinois University.

The event was originally designed to honor two fallen Western alumni who were killed in the line of duty. Capt. Derek Dobogai and Robert Baldwin. Dobogai graduated from Western in 2003 with his degree in law enforcement and justice administration. Dobogai was one of 14 U.S. soldiers aboard a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed on Aug. 22, 2007 in northern Iraq. Baldwin earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial technology in 1993. He was killed Sept. 21, 2010 when his Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter carrying Navy SEALs crashed during combat operations in the Zabul province of Afghanistan.

Race day, check-in and late registration will be form 7-8:15 a.m., a ceremony will be held form 8:30-9 a.m. and the race will begins promptly at 9 a.m.

To register for the event, visit wiu.edu/fallensoldiers. Western student registration fee is $20, the early bird fee closing Oct. is $25 and the fee after Oct. 9 is $35. Register until Oct. 8 for guaranteed shirt, finisher medal, and $25 early bird fee.

The Mile Marker sponsors for the event are WIU Foundation and Dave and Jackie Thompson. The Race Route sponsors are Refreshment Services Pepsi of Macomb and Hy-Vee of Macomb. Other Race Sponsors are Road ID, Prairie Farms and McDonald’s of Macomb.