Mens soccer prepare for Grizzlies

The last exhibition game for men’s soccer ended in a 2-2 draw Monday night at Quincy University.

The game started off on a high note for the Leathernecks as freshman Xavier Brown scored his first goal of the season and put the Leathernecks up by one.

“[Brown] can make some electric plays and is exciting to watch,” coach Eric Johnson said on the newcomer’s ability to perform for the coming season.

Not seven minutes later Western put another in the back of the net from a corner kick. Jamison Kozar tallied the point from Paul Kirdoff’s assist. Going into halftime the game looked bright for the Leathernecks, but Quincy had other plans.

The Hawks did not leave without a fight and in the 52nd minute of the game they put one past the keeper to get within one. The penalty kick zoomed right past the keeper to keep the Hawks’ hopes alive.

With an equalizer in sight Quincy got their shot in the 63rd minute from a free kick. Justin Armfield from 20 yards out did not hesitate and scored a goal. Tied at two the game leveled out, and neither team was able to pull ahead as the final whistle signaled the end of the game.

Coach Johnson was happy with the three-exhibition games and their results. He changed the players around, putting them in different positions and seeing what worked best. This allowed newcomers to develop a formation to improve their record this season.

The new talents on the team seem excited and ready to play and coach Johnson hopes they bring success for years to come at Western.

There are still some concerns about the season, as the exhibition games show some flaws that need to be worked on by the Leathernecks. Coach Johnson was not happy allowing two goals in the second half.

This is the second game that the Leathernecks could not find a way to pull ahead. With two ties in the first three exhibition matches it might be worth wondering how the team will look to find a way to get that final push in against tougher teams.

The Leathernecks’ next opportunity to pick up a win will be this Friday at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. This will be their first regular season game and Western looks to get started on a high note.