Living alone has its benefits

Choosing to live alone versus living with a roommate can be scary. There could be something in the house that you won’t be able to fix, and having someone live with you helps with those types of situations.

Whatever the case may be living alone has its advantages and disadvantages. Even the pricing of living alone is a lot more expensive than living with others. Sometimes people end up paying twice the amount someone would pay if they had a roommate.

This is my last year in college and I chose to live alone. I was super scared to sign a lease by myself. I was stressed about paying bills on time. This is my first time not living in a dorm or sorority house, and the first time I would actually have monthly bills. I was terrified over the summer and dreaded coming back here.

Looking back when I signed my lease, I thought this was my last option besides the dorms. The dorms are great, but I wanted to experience the adult life by learning how to have to pay bills. I took this as a lesson to learn how to budget monthly when rent and utilities are due, and other needed necessities like food. Now that it is the beginning of the semester, I have a different outlook on living alone and I’m excited. Just because you’re living alone doesn’t mean you can’t see your friends still. If anything this can be great for introverted people because you are more independent. If you tend to be more self-reliant then living alone is a good idea. If you want to stay on top of your own business and stay stress free then living alone is a good idea. When being alone you do not have to worry about others paying their bills on time. Living alone gives you the opporunity to discover yourself and how to invest in your expenses.

Hopefully living alone could be the greatest thing that’s happened to me while being here for the past three years. This gives me an idea of what it’ll be like for me to be on my own. If one is considering living alone they should go for it, because you never know what the future holds and this could be what you’ve always wanted. Being responsible for yourself and only yourself is great. I look forward to the rest of the school year and being in my new place.