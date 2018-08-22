What I wish I knew as a freshman

College is such an incredible experience that I believe everyone should go through, whether that be staying at home or moving 200 miles away from home. College is a way to form lifelong friendships, grow from mistakes, and take on new adventures.

Going into college you were told what to pack, what classes you would be taking, and even where you’d be living but no one really told you what college really was about. No one ever told you that the first people you meet on campus were not going to be your best friends all throughout college or that you shouldn’t take an 8 a.m. unless you were a morning person, especially on Mondays.

Although those things may be the good stuff people leave out when mentioning college, no one mentioned how difficult other things would be. No one told you how much you would miss your family on a daily basis. So I am telling you right now, there is more to college than just going to class, home, and then repeating that schedule each semester. You are here to educate yourself on becoming the person you want to be. It is so important for students to get involved in extracurricular activities, reach out to their professors, and to get help when they need it. Western makes sure that students are aware of all the clubs and organizations that are on campus by hosting activity fairs, promoting on social media, promoting through flyers, and having other students encourage others to join. Western offers clubs that relate to your favorite subject in school, your favorite sport, your major, and even hobbies that you would have never picked up unless you’ve tried them for the first time. You never reach an age where you are “too cool” to get involved in on campus. As an incoming freshman I thought I would be considered weird if I stayed after class to ask my professor a question or speak up in class when I wasn’t confident with the material but college was not about that. What people don’t tell you is that the professors here at Western love to help their students whether that be answering a question about the lecture or writing a commendation letter for a future job. So class of 2022, you will quickly learn how much better your college experience will be once you start being more involved.