The generation of Millennials

An article written a couple weeks ago has stirred a lot of controversy online as readers take to both sides to either defend the author or point ut how unnecessary they thought the article was.

The article was called How Millennials Killed Mayonnaise and went on to talk about her family picnic and how she realized her younger family members were staying away from foods that contained mayo such as potato salad and deviled eggs. Based on this and articles written by Buzzfeed and other online sources, she felt the younger generations or more specifically millennials were killing the American staple that is mayo.

Looking at this article, there are so many problems with the points that were made. The psych major in me first notices the sample size issue. Based on your family not eating foods with mayo, all millennials hate mayo. If you had a family big enough to be a good sample size for an entire generation, you would not be able to fit the entire family at one gathering. There is also the fact that she talks about how hot the days are and people aren’t eating foods with mayo. Mayo is not exactly a food that does well in the heat, it can become very gross very fast. That could be a reason no one was eating it. The author also points out all the other condiments that were there including different varieties of mustard and salsa, wasabi, kimchi and even banana ketchup. While I admit that last one might be a little weird, the rest of them could go well with picnic foods. If people bring what they like they’re going to eat. They also don’t go bad in the heat. Next was bashing millennials for liking all these weird and foreign foods and condiments instead of American ones.

One of the great things about the modern age is that we can connect with people around the world and can discover different things and foods from other countries. This isn’t getting rid of a condiment, this is expanding taste palettes.

Articles like this one aren’t exactly new. In recent years we’ve seen many recent articles about millennials killing off something and most of the articles have a similar format. Much like the decline of mayo, they’re usually not active decisions made by millennials but rather reactions of choices or external forces. My favorite one was a headline that millennials were killing the diamond industry. It wasn’t that millennials decided they didn’t want to buy diamonds, it was

that they couldn’t afford them. Most of these situations actually involve a lack of money although it’s not due to a lack of trying. Expectations are higher on millennials in terms of education and job requirements which makes it harder for them to save money for diamonds or a house (another market which millennials are “killing”). Millennials have been the scapegoats for previous generations for years. It’s not that it’s a lazy generation, previous generations have just made things too difficult to have a comfortable living. What if people started writing articles like these about baby boomers? Baby boomers killed the economy and wages. Almost too easy?