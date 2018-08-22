NSCS recognized as Gold Star Chapter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) at Western Illinois University was recently recognized for its work as a Certified GoldStar Chapter.

After previously winning recognition for the 2016-2017 academic year, the group has now been recognized for the 2017-2018 academic year. The group is a not-for-profit society on the national level that acknowledges students who perform well in their first and second years at the college. If you are in the top 20 percent of your class while holding a grade point average of at least 3.4, you may be recognized by the NSCS.

In addition to receiving awards and support from the Chapter, another perk of being recognized for your hard work are the opportunities to gain experience in leadership and service that can help prepare students for life after college. Financially, the society hands out $1 million inscholarships combined.

Of the 300-plus chapters in the country, the Certified Gold Star Chapter is continually ahead of the pack in terms of leadership and implementing new ideas both on and offcollege campuses.

Pleased with NSCS’s recognition was the chapter’s president and Edwardsville, Ill. native Harley Davidson. “We are so happy to receive certified gold status again for Western’s NSCS chapter,” Davidson said. “In the future, we will be working on achieving platinum status and making NSCS and Western proud.”

Department of History Chair and faculty advisor, Jennifer McNabb is also pleased. “Western’s chapter of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars makes numerous contributions to the University and Macomb communities through service activities and programming,” McNabb said. “I am honored to serve as the advisor for such an outstanding group of high-achieving student leaders.”