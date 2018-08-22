Thomas’ email clarifying TSPR funding

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday morning Western Illinois University Relations sent out an email addressed from President Jack Thomas that explains the university’s decision to remove funding from Tri States Public Radio.

Thomas begins by explaining that Western has been in a financial burden and has been required to make difficult budget cuts in order to do what is in the best interest of the institution. All these decisions have been made to conserve resources and do what is best to keep the school afloat.

“With the financial situation we are facing, we must move forward to keep the University viable,” Thomas said. “The Board has directed the administration to review all services at the institution. This is what we have done and this is what we must continue to do.”

Thomas made it clear in his email that the university will not eliminate the station. However, the station will no longer receive allocated funding by Western. On August 10, 2018, Tri States Public Radio received notice that as of March 1, 2019, there will no longer be funds given to them from the institution.

TSPR will be losing more than $453,000 in revenue. This means that after the March 1 deadline, the station will be responsible for all personal expenditures, including payroll. The station must now pay for all financial obligations using non-appropriated fund sources and other means necessary.

Thomas went on to explain how TSPR will remain on campus similar to that of WQPT and the station will be given a nonprofit status by the WIU Foundation.

“We do understand the value that Tri States Public Radio brings to the institution and the region, and we do appreciate people’s passion for, support of, the station,” wrote Thomas in his rebuttal. “However we must look at all areas in terms of budget. The University cannot be everything to everyone, particularly in these challenging times.”

Western does not have the financial means to operate as it did in the past and must make difficult decisions, due to dwindling resources and the effect of the statewide budget impasse. Western will continue to advocate in for our institution, but also for public higher education.