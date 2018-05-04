Necks continue Summit League stretch

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois baseball team will take on Fort Wayne for the second time this season. It will be a three-game series starting on Friday, May 4, with first pitch at 3 p.m. The Leathernecks currently sit at 10-25 on the season and are 7-10 in conference. The Mastodons are 10-27 overall and 6-15 in Summit League play.

The last series between these two teams was at the end of March and the Purple and Gold lost the series 2-1. The first game of the series was a close 3-1 loss, in the second game, Western Illinois defeated Fort Wayne 9-3, and in the last game, the score was 6-1.

The Mastodons are currently in last place in the Summit League standings, and lost the series to South Dakota State University this past weekend. Senior infielder Shannon Baker leads the Fort Wayne offense and is ranked third in the League for batting average at .321. Of the top five averages in the conference, Baker is the only player from a school other than Oral Roberts University. As for pitching, Brandon Phelps is tied for second in the conference with four wins on the season.

Amongst the ranks of the Summit League stats for Western is junior pitcher Ian Koch with an ERA of 3.24, this places him at third. Senior pitcher Ryan Dunne currently has the most strikeouts in the conference with 66 and Koch is in third with 60. Junior infielder Deion Thompson also ranks third in the League for stolen bases at 14.

Western is currently coming off of a series loss against Oral Roberts. ORU is number one in the conference with a record of 16-5. In second is South Dakota State, followed by University of Nebraska-Omaha and North Dakota State. The Leathernecks are sitting at fifth in the conference currently.

Leading the Leathernecks offensively is freshman pitcher Alex Dorethy. He has a batting average of .303. Following him is junior utility player Bailey Montgomery with a .282 batting average. C.J. Schaeffer comes in at third with an average of .269. Thompson leads the Purple and Gold with18 RBIs and closely behind him is Montgomery with 17.

After this three-game series, Western Illinois will only have seven more games until the conclusion of their season. The Summit League Championship starts on May 23, and will be played in Tulsa, Okla.

