It’s been good, Courier

Last semester, when I first started writing at the Courier, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I just wanted to get paid to be opinionated.

But as the semester went on, I started to realize how amazing it was to have a platform for my views. Although I caught some flak at times, I’m still proud to have been able to make my voice heard.

I learned a lot writing for the opinions section. For instance, sometimes people are going to take what you say in the worst way possible. If you’re going to write, you have to make sure you write clearly, and make yourself understood.

When the time came, I decided to apply for the opinions editor position, and I was thrilled to hear the news that I was accepted. This semester has been stressful, but I have enjoyed it immensely. The Courier has given me a lot of fond memories, and for that I will forever be grateful.

To Mark, who comes to this job after me, good luck. This job is a good one, and you will make a lot of memories, and learn a lot.