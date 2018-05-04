Commencement Ceremonies to take place next week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over 2,200 students will be receiving degrees in the commencement ceremonies set to take place next weekend in Macomb and Moline.

Kicking off the weekend’s events on Friday, May 11 is the Academic Honors Convocation in Western Hall at 2 p.m. During this ceremony, students with high grade point averages will be awarded with medallions for their academic achievements. President Jack Thomas, graduating senior Molly Marie Cameron will be the Convocation speaker, while Samantha M. Anderson will perform the national anthem.

At 3:45 p.m., the Army will have its ROTC Commissioning in the Heritage Room at the University Union. A Graduate Hooding and Commencement Ceremony will take place in Western Hall and round out the day at 5:30 p.m. Amanda Jane Ensign will sing the national anthem for this ceremony.

Moving onto Saturday, May 12, the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremonies will take place at Western Hall starting a 9 a.m. The day will begin with candidates in the College of Business and Technology, College of Fine Arts and Communications, and numerous College of Education and Human Services’ departments being recognized. The rest of the candidates in the College of Education and Human Services departments will be recognized at 1 p.m. Zachary Douglas Palmer will sing the national anthem.

A ceremony honoring candidates in the Bachelor of Arts in General Studies degree program will take at 4:30 p.m. Jordan Mance, from Savanna, Ill., will sing the national anthem for the ceremony, which will recognize the Interdisciplinary Studies Program and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Taking place in the Quad Cities on Sunday, May 13 is the Honors and Combined Ceremonies. The TaxSlayer Center in Moline will hostthe ceremony.

This ceremony will also feature an honors convocation, where students with high grade point averages will be given medallions. President Jack Thomas will be delivering remarks, while graduating senior Rebecca N. Graham will be the convocation speaker. At 1:30 p.m., the WIU-QC combined graduate and undergraduate commencement will take place. Kathleen Neumann, Interim Provost, will be the master of ceremonies for each ceremony, while Benjamin Adam Rogers will deliver the national anthem.

Additionally, the Western Illinois University Brass Ensemble will perform for the WIU-QC ceremonies and will be led by School of Music Professor Randall Faust.

Western will proudly display flags from 36 different nations in order to represent its Spring 2018 graduating class.