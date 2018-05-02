Baseball looks to shutdown Hawkeyes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Western Illinois Leathernecks baseball team heads to Iowa City on Wednesday to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes from the Big Ten conference. The Leathernecks head into the contest with 10-25 overall season record.

The Hawkeyes enter the game with a 26-14 overall record and a 9-7 conference record, placing them seventh in the Big Ten.

The Leathernecks are coming off of a conference series loss after the Purple and Gold were swept in Oklahoma by the Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts. The Leathernecks started off the series pretty rough with a 19-2 loss last Friday. They kept it close the next two days but lost in both contests 3-1.

The Leathernecks have a few strong pitchers this season in senior Ryan Dunne and junior Ian Koch. Both of the pitchers have produced stellar numbers from the mound, and are recognized on the Summit League Leaderboards. Ian Koch leads the Leathernecks in earned run average with 3.24, which also places him in third on the Summit League leaderboard.

When it comes to strikeouts, both Koch and Dunne have their names near the top of the Summit. Dunne’s 66 strikeouts put him on top of Western’s list as well as on top of the Summit League’s.

Koch is the runner-up in strikeouts for Western and third on the Summit League leaderboard with his own 60 strikeouts. Dunne only allows the opposing batters to accumulate a .260 batting average against him, while the batting average against Koch is a .254 on the season.

The Leathernecks have some impressive batting stats as well. Redshirt freshman infielder Alex Dorethy leads the Purple and Gold in batting averages with a .303 average on the season. Dorethy is the only Leatherneck with a batting average over the .300 mark.

Accompanying his batting average is his 23 hits, 11 RBIs and two doubles. Dorethy also has a fairly impressive fielding percentage with a .778.

Another solid offensive leader for the Leathernecks is junior utility man Bailey Montgomery. Montgomery places second on the team behind Dorethy with a .282 in batting average. Leading the team in slugging percentage with a .369, Montgomery also has 29 hits, six doubles and 17 RBIs.

Another Leatherneck who finds himself on the Summit League Leaderboards is junior infielder Deion Thompson. Thompson has 34 hits, 18 RBIs, and a .262 batting average this year. This places him in third on the leaderboard with 14 steals.

