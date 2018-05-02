Track races toward end of season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

DEKALB, Ill. — The Western Illinois track and field teams will cruise their way up and compete in the Huskie Classic, hosted by Northern Illinois University this Friday.

Even though this event is a single day competition, that does not mean the Leathernecks should stop setting new personal records anytime soon. With the Summit League Championships just around the corner on May 10-12 in Tulsa, Okla., the Purple and Gold must maintain their stamina in order to place high in one of the biggest events of the season for the team.

Last week and weekend, Western participated in both the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, as well as the Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola, Iowa. Head coach Diane Wholey has helped both sets of teams up the ante and take home many great awards for the Leathernecks.

The first high award came from sophomore Michaela Busch, who earned 4,805 points in the heptathlon that she, competed in last Wednesday and Thursday. Busch astounded herself and her coach, as she set collegiate bests in the 100-meter hurdles (14.90) and in the 200-meter dash (26.25), while placing fourth in both the high jump (1.63 meters) and shot put (10.33 meters). Because of her determination and success she came in third on both days of the event.

Busch also competed in the 4X400 relay last Friday as well. Her along with sophomores Megan Reed and Bo Brasseur and senior Jamieria Stennis clocked in at 3:58.63. Brasseur also took part in the sprint medley relay with seniors Raytoria Richardson and Jamieria Stennis and freshman Hailey Tranchitella, who all came in with a time of 4:07.84. These women are just a few to watch out for this Friday and this concluding season.

For the field events, freshman Nick Olson has been on fire when it comes to landing within the top-five in both the shot up and javelin.

On April 14, Olson finished in first during the Illinois State Redbird Invite. In the shotput event, he had a 14.81 meter throw, as well as 49.68 meters in the javelin. At the Kip Janvrin Open last week, Olson placed 10th in the shot put with a 14.44-meter attempt. His last event of the week was back at the Drake Relays in the javelin. He came in with a 52.63 meter throw.

Another strong competitor from the field events is freshman Victoria Adesola. Last week, Adesola came in second in the triple jump (10.49 meters). She also competed in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.66. For just beginning her college athletic career, she is on the right track and has plenty of time to maintain her strengths within the next several years.

Sophomore Michael Rinella stands tall for his team with being the main and only man in the pole vault competitions. Back at the Tom Botts Invitational on April 20-21, Rinella cleared the bar with a height of 4.31 meters, and replicated this again last Friday with 4.45 meters.

With finals coming up next week, these men and women are the ultimate superheroes by balancing their academics and their athletics. This Friday will bring the Leathernecks one step closer to making their dreams a reality and becoming high ranking champions.

