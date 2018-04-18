Value your education

We were all fortunate enough to get an education growing up, in fact we are very fortunate to be allowed an education. If you take a look at our past history, you will notice that not everyone was allowed to walk into a school, sit down in a nice desk and learn for multiple hours a day.

Because of the education we received growing up we know the history and the difficult times some students would have to go through. As early as the 1800’s, the education system was designed for men. Since that time you can only imagine the increase of female students. How about I bring up something that was less than 60 years ago? In the late 1960’s most African American, Latino and Native America students were taught in completely different schools than the White students. Since those times things have obviously changed for the better.

Men and women are allowed to receive an education without any stares from other people and all races are being taught in the same classrooms. As I quickly wrap up this little history lesson, I just want to point out how difficult it must have been for people to get an education compared to what we are given right now.

Students woke up with fear, as they were getting ready to attend class because they were afraid someone would want to kill them that day, just because they wanted to educate themselves. Every day, students would risk their lives because they wanted to better educate themselves.

The main point of this was to point out how important education is. Without education I wouldn’t be typing up this article on my laptop, because it wouldn’t have existed without Adam Osborne’s who did not just wake up one day and know how to invent a laptop, but he learned how to do all of that.

Without education, you wouldn’t be reading this article right now because well, you wouldn’t know how. Anything and everything eventually evolved from education. Our professors don’t wake up each morning and willingly go to class to teach students things they thought were not important, they do it to educate us and help us better ourselves. Growing up I despised going to school. I thought that school was a complete waste of my time and energy and it would never benefit me in the future. Until one day I had a complete eye opener.

In high school I would volunteer my time and help students with disabilities in physical education class. A typical day would include a quick lesson of how to play a certain sport, the rules and the correct way to play. A few weeks beforehand, I taught my students a few racket sports and the differences between them. One day I had one of my students tell me that they went home and told their families that they learned to play a new game in P.E. and even gave them a quick lesson on how to play! The student then thanked me for teaching them this fun game and continued playing.

From that point on I knew I wanted to become a teacher one day. It was a simple complement like that, that showed me that students are always learning, even if it is something as simple as the difference between two racket sports. I would love to be the reason why someone learns and actually enjoys it. From that point on I looked at the education system in a completely different way. I appreciate what I’ve been taught, and I want to further my education because of it.

So the next time you contemplate skipping your 9 a.m. class because you’re tired, remember that someone would love to take your spot and educate themselves.