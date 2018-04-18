Beyonce is not a goddess

Beyonce’s two-hour, “HBeyCU” themed Coachella performance has the media raving about where she stands in comparison to other legendary artists. As the first black woman to headline Coachella, Beyonce’s performance symbolized black pride.

There was a marching band, quotes from black activists such as MLK and Malcolm X, she even sang the black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice.” It’s no doubt that her performance was stellar. However, I don’t think she tops Michael Jackson as the best entertainer of all-time. To me, that’s a stretch.

Last week Wendy Williams named Beyonce “the greatest performer of all-time.” Her comment quickly raised debate over Twitter and Instagram on whether she should even be compared to great performers before her time such as Prince and Jackson. Many people, including myself, strongly disagree that Beyonce is a better performer than Jackson.

He not only was a remarkable vocalist, but his dancing alone could never be compared. He was more of a natural dancer rather than a choreographed performer. He studied the moves of James Brown and Jackie Wilson, and he didn’t need much choreography when he performed. I am not knocking Beyonce for her talent. She is amazing at what she does. But the line has to be drawn somewhere.

I feel as if people praise celebrities more than they would an actual religious figure. They are perceived as powerful and more than human. I read an article from “HelloGiggles.com” that said “We’ve had our suspicions, but this act confirms that Beyoncé must be at least half-God.” Seriously, half-God? All because she can sing and dance.

It’s getting to the point where a divide is being made in the human race, placing celebrities at the top tier where regular working people go unrecognized for what they do. What about doctors, firemen and soldiers who all devote their lives to saving the lives of others while putting their own in danger, shouldn’t they be considered half-God too? I don’t feel it’s right that just because a person is put in the limelight that their abilities and talents should be the only ones that are considered important. We all have contributed to this world one way or another, and we all deserve equal respect for those contributions.

Back to Beyonce’s performance. I will commend her for using her platform to pay homage to those who paved the way in order for her to have the opportunity to headline Coachella as a black woman. In my opinion, I just don’t think she’s better than Jackson. And I certainly don’t think she should be considered a God. There are plenty of people in this world who do amazing things Publicity and fame shouldn’t make any person superior to others.