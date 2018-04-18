You can’t fire Mueller, Donnie

A common campaign promise from most presidential candidates is that they possess the ability to work with both sides. A promise that most politicians make but very few who win the presidency or any other position that has to work with a governing body demonstrate.

President Barack Obama ran on a platform that he worked across the aisle on bills as a freshman senator and would be able to do it as president. When it came to bills during his presidency though, congress was as separated as a middle school dance.

Recent action by a few senators though has shown that President Donald Trump does have the power to bring the parties together. Just not in the way he would have planned. After the recent decision by Robert Mueller to raid the office and hotel room of Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen looking for financial records, Trump has been pretty clear about his opinion on Mueller and the investigation on Twitter. He states that Mueller’s special investigation is a witch hunt and that they are just trying to distract people from real issues. Including a tweet where he said that if he would have wanted Mueller fired by now, he would have fired him.

This sentiment is what has worried both sides of congress. Trump has already proven he has no problem firing people he doesn’t like or may get in his way. Including former FBI Director James Comey and more recently former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was just hours away from qualifying for retirement. A move which many people think was cold. With Trump’s habits of pulling the pink slip with ease, some lawmakers are worried that Mueller may get the slip if he gets to close to uncovering something about Trump.

According to CNN, Senators Lindsey Graham of South and Thom Tillis of the Republican party and Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Cory Booker have combined to offer legislation that would protect a special counsel from being removed by the attorney general unless he is incapable or abuses the powers he’s given. Any special counsel removed would have 10 days to petition for a judicial review to see if they were removed for a just cause. During the review, all evidence collected by the special counsel would be protected. While the legal nature of this bill is still being questioned and looked into the point is clear.

Lawmakers don’t want to see this investigation get sweept under the rug or stopped for enough time to have evidence destroyed. Mueller waited a long time to finally look into Trump and his financial records and Trump’s reaction suggests there’s something there. The Stormy Daniels situation being brought to light is part of what is leading to this new direction of the special investigation, as it may be an easy way into Trump’s financial records for Mueller, as the use of shush money shows some of Trump’s people’s tactics when it comes to keeping the image of the president clean.

Whether or not this pans out to anything, Mueller’s job must be protected until the special investigation is concluded.