The month of madness is coming to a close

In a little over twenty-four hours, the climax of March Madness will be underway. “Final Four” is written at the top of every Division I basketball program’s goal sheet. The Final Four is nearly the epitome of success in college basketball; sure, winning a conference title is great, beating your archrival is satisfying, but to be able to say, “we are one of four left in the entire country” just has a special ring to it.

This March has been particularly mad: The University of Kansas was slept on, even though they won the Big 12 for the 14th consecutive time and knocked off Coach Mike Kryzewski and the Duke Blue Devils along the way. Villanova found their way to San Antonio, shocking to none, and their head coach Jay Wright sealed his place in the college basketball Hall of Fame after taking Nova to the Final Four for the second time in the last three years. Michigan proved to be a contender and put their head coach John Beilein in the discussion for best coach in the NCAA. The Wolverines won their conference tournament as a five seed and fought through the awkward two weeks off heading into the tournament while making their run to San Antonio. Last, but not least, is the ultimate Cinderella story, Loyola. The Ramblers have found themselves in the Final Four for just the second time in school history. Loyola has tied the NCAA record for the lowest seed to ever make a Final Four, most recently Shaka Smart, now University of Texas head coach, led VCU to the Final Four where they were bested by Butler.

Michigan and Loyola will kickoff Final Four weekend at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Wolverines and Loyola had a similar road heading into their matchup, with several tight wins and a blow victory. Loyola has been playing stellar defense and shooting their competitors lights out, however, the glass slipper will no longer fit on Saturday night. The Michigan Wolverines will dominate the Ramblers in a 79-65 victory.

The Rambler’s have been lucky thus far in playing predominantly smaller teams and the lack of blue chip talent has not been exposed. The Wolverine’s future NBA stud, Mo Wagner will dominate on the glass and Loyola will end their run in heart breaking fashion. Beilein has proven himself as a top tier coach in the NCAA and his next level defensive schemes will lock down the outside shooting of Loyola.

In the last game of the night, the Jayhawks will not be rocking any chalk on Saturday night. Villanova will dominate 84-62 and make for a rather disappointing Final Four weekend. Nova has too much NBA talent and size to be beaten by a rag-tag Kansas team on the biggest stage. The Wildcats have looked the most dominant in the tournament and that will carry over into Monday’s National Championship matchup against the Wolverines.

On Monday night, the world will see two of the hottest teams in college basketball, and this game will makeup for the disappointment on Saturday. I am calling my shot, and even though my brain is telling me to take Nova, the Wolverines will steal the show.

Both of the remaining teams had an easy road to the Final Four, but I believe the extra week Michigan had off will play a big part in their victory. Prior to the NCAA tournament, the big question was, “will the Big Ten teams use the week off as rest or will it turn into rust?” I believe that it began as rust, and that is why we saw Michigan struggle in their first two rounds of games. Now they are back in rhythm, with plenty of time to prepare for the Wildcats on Monday night.

I am no doubt a little bias, but it all makes sense. The Wildcats came into the tournament feeling good about themselves, but now fatigue is going to set in. They have a scrappy matchup against Kansas in the Final Four and that will be the straw that breaks the camels back. Michigan’s rest will pull them through and John Beilein will take his first National Championship back to Ann Arbor.

Squaring up the matchup: the head coach battle is a wash, Beilein and Wright are both great coaches and have programs that are able to recruit blue chips. Malaki Bridges and Wagner will square off and whoever is better in that matchup will be the reason their team kisses the trophy at the end of the night.

Everybody is going to hop on the Nova bandwagon, but it’s March and the best team never seems to actually win. The Wolverines are going edge out the Wildcats and win 79-77.