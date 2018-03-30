There are perks to a small school

As of 2017, the enrollment at Western Illinois University was 9,441 students. Although that might seem to be like a lot of students, I do not feel like there are that many people that go to school here. I do not know about everyone else, but I enjoy the atmosphere Western offers. It allows students to build a relationship with their professors, and it also allows them to get to know their classmates more. There are several perks that come along with going to a school that is the size of Western.

I went to a very small high school where there were 20 students in every class. I knew them all personally; not everyone was my friend, but I went to school with them for many years. Western is obviously way bigger than the high school I went to, but the atmosphere is perfect. Because I chose to go to a smaller state university I get several opportunities one might not get at a bigger university. One of the biggest perks about Western is that students have quicker access to their advisors. Getting to know your advisor is great because they are here to help make sure that you’re taking the right courses for your major as well as how to prepare for life after college. The advisors are one of the many perks about going to a college like Western.

Another big plus of going to a smaller sized college is that there are so many resources available to make us better students. Western offers free tutoring which is not available at many other schools. I remember visiting other schools where it was an outrageous amount of money to get a tutor; which I think is ridiculous. As students looking to get a higher education, we already must pay so much just to be able to attend school and we should not have to pay more just to get help in a class. Western also offers counseling for those who need it, and extra help for students with learning disabilities.

The thing I love the most about the size of this university is randomly seeing someone I know around campus. I have several friends that I get to see throughout my day. I know several people that go to very large schools and do not have this luxury. It just makes the atmosphere much more enjoyable for me personally.

When it comes down to it there are obviously downsides of every college. But it is all about what you make of your experience. If you enjoy large lecture classes or seeing someone new everyday, then you would probably like a school that is bigger than Western. But from my own personal experience I enjoy going to school at Western.