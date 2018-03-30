Don’t attack others for their opinions

I feel like nowadays a lot of people get attacked for their opinion; I am one of those people. I feel like if people don’t agree on something, instead of attacking the argument, they go right to the person and put them down because their beliefs are different.

Just because you don’t agree on the same things as everyone else, doesn’t mean that you have to call people out. Calling people dumb, stupid, idiot, etc. is unnecessary. We are all adults here so I don’t understand why people can’t respect one another and get over themselves.

It makes sense why people tend to keep their comments/beliefs to themselves when getting into a creative discussion. I just feel like nowadays a lot of people are close minded and can’t respect the fact that not everyone’s brain is wired the same. I see this frequently happen with governmental issues like the 2nd Amendment. I too have had discussions about the situation and was attacked because my beliefs were not the same as my friends. If one is able to bash on other people for what they believe in, they should be able to have an adult conversation about the situation and see both sides of the argument.

I thought that coming to college a lot of people would be more mature and respect one another’s opinion, but it turns out that not everyone is on the same page and that’s okay. If everyone was on the same page, then this world would be too boring and plain. It’s nice to hear multiple sides to an argument and try to see why someone thinks the way that they do. It’s also awesome to be able to not only listen to someone else’s point of view, but to share your side as well. If the world could just get along a lot better and respect one another, I feel like it would be a better living environment, but instead, people get attacked for being different.

I understand completely why people would be afraid to speak up for what they believe in. I too get stressed out just talking to some of my friends when I disagree with what they are saying. I feel like I am getting attacked and I even feel that some of my friends will be mad at me and not want to talk to me just because I don’t agree with what they are saying.

It’s sad that I live in a generation that thinks that way, but that is just the reality of it. In an ideal world, everyone should be able to share their opinion, but that is just not realistic. It would make things a lot easier, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon. People are too close minded to see other people’s point of view. It’s okay to be different and speak/stand up for what you believe in.

It is okay to go against the crowd. If it’s something that you truly believe in, go for it and speak up for what is right, even if you’re afraid at getting shot down because in the end, your opinion is the only one that matters.