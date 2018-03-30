Plan your finances carefully

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I’m sure it’s easy to become overwhelmed with fear thinking about our financial security, and stability after graduation.

Growing up, I tried to be smart about money. I could stretch out $20 for an entire month if I had to.

College is one of those factors that play a large role when it comes to dealing with money troubles. Many of us didn’t think about saving until we realized that it was almost a requirement to stay afloat while in school.

Some college student’s work to keep themselves busy. Other college students work to have additional spending money or to pay off loans or credit card bills.

While many like myself work because it’s vital for paying our bills, or for buying food when living off campus. Then, there are those who just may need money after having to fill up their gas tanks when prices fluctuate.

Whatever the situation may be, working or not, being smart about money is not only important while in school but in our adult lives in general. If you’re planning to graduate, start a career, get married and start a family, having financial stability is key. Budgeting, account spending and monthly expense reports are some of the many key factors to healthy financial security.

Whether you’re a college student working now or not, it’s always good to save what little bit of money that comes your way. I was told early on that for every check that I receive, save a small amount and use the other part of the check for necessities or recreational spending. Over time those little amounts saved from each check adds up giving you a bit of cushion if financial troublescome about.

Also, if you’re someone who isn’t disciplined enough to save money, then try hiding money from yourself when you feel the itch to spend, however, this only works if you remember where you hid it.

Another helpful tool is to make a monthly budget, that way it can help you keep on track. Every month, set aside amounts of money that may be needed for bills, recreation, necessities or fees if necessary. These amounts could be deducted from your checks leaving you with the amount needed to be saved.

Now, as college students it’s obvious that situations may come up, and everything does not always work out the way we want it to. However, the idea of assuring better financial stability and security now will help to keep you at ease when situations do come about.

Starting the journey now to find ways to behave when it comes to spending and saving limit our thoughts when graduation becomes the topic.

Use the resources around you to help with financial situations or any questions that may need a solution or answer. Whether it’s your parents, accounting majors, professors or your friends who know how to budget properly, look to them for guidance.

No one is going to have all the answers, but if you get started now, you’ll have more positive outcomes because you’ll know how to financially support yourself, and you won’t have doubts about it in the future.