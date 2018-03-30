University Housing & Dining Services making $600,000 in dining cuts next year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As enrollment continues to decline year after year at Western Illinois University, so has occupancy in University Housing and Dining Services residence halls. Because of this, the 2017-2018 Food Service Review Committee has proposed $600,000 in spending cuts for dining services.

Since the fall of 2004, occupancy in Western’s residence halls has dropped over 2,000 students. According to Committee Chairman Killian Tracy, the committee, made up entirely of students from Interhall Council (IHC), was asked to find ways to cut $1 million in spending costs.

“We felt like doing any further cuts would hurt students more by doing more than what’s necessary,” Tracy said.

The seven students on the committee decided upon changes that would primarily cut costs from operating C-Stores and dining centers during underutilized hours. For the next academic year, all C-Store hours will change.

The Tanner C-Store will be open Thursday through Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m., the Thompson C-Store will be open from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and on Friday and Saturday during dining hours, and the Corbin/Olson C-Store will be open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and during dining hours, and on Friday and Saturday only during dining hours.

Tracy said that the shorter hours will hopefully encourage more responsible spending among students.

“You can spend more in a C-Store than you can in a dining hall,” Tracy said. “About a third of students will overspend on their meal plan and have to add more money or find other means to get food.”

According to Tracy, Associate Vice President of Student Services John Biernbaum, and Assistant Director of Budget Ketra Russell, the reductions in C-Store hours will eliminate $202,000 in spending next year.

$36,500 in savings are also expected from changes to the Linc/Wash/Grote C-Store. The new times will shift to Monday through Friday from 7 to 10:30.

p.m., and instead of its current location, the C-Store will move to the former serving area from when the housing complex had a full dining center.

Cuts to breakfast can also be anticipated, as research showed that only 18 percent of students make a transaction during breakfast hours. In order to cut costs, Corbin/ Olson will no longer serve breakfast Monday through Friday. Tracy said this change was the biggest problem people were concerned about.

“There are still options in the union with Einstein’s and Burger King open early in the morning,” Tracy said. “We understand that the small percentage of students who do eat breakfast are passionate about breakfast and that they won’t be happy about it, but this was the best bad decision to make in terms of things to cut.”

Other cuts being made are the elimination of Colonel Rock’s Bistro, which serves fewer diners than any other dining service on campus, and changes to sandwich stations in the dining centers, which will be revised to allow for options at a lower cost.

Additionally, the committee suggested cuts to take-out containers and plastic ware, which would be greener and cut $20,000 in costs while also encouraging students to eat in the dining centers.

Serving portions will also be affected. Tracy said that food will be affected to alter the amount of ingredients in dishes in order to cut down on preparation costs

“The alternative to this would have been upping the pricing of everything, but that would only affect incoming students and we didn’t want to put the burden just on to them,” Tracy said. “This instead will share the burden among students.” While Tracy understands that many students will have issues with the number of cuts being made for the next year, she maintained that the cuts being made were intended to affect the fewest students while still being cost effective.

“Anyone in the community can speak to the data that we looked at,” Tracy said. “I understand that people can get a little bit emotional about this but you have to see that we can’t keep operating at this level.”