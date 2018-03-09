Baseball still seeking first win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — The Western Illinois baseball team hits the road once again to Indiana. The Leathernecks will be facing the Indiana State University Sycamores in a three-game series. Western is currently 0-9 on the season while Indiana State is 6-5.

The first game of the series is set for Saturday with the first pitch at noon. They will then play another game on Sunday and the final series game on Sunday.

So far, this season, Western Illinois has faced teams such as Middle Tennessee State University, Murray State University and Evansville. Indiana State has seen the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Loyola Marymount University, University of Oregon, Vanderbilt University and Middle Tennessee State as well.

The Leathernecks lost to Middle Tennessee State all three games in their first series of the season. The scores of the games were 2-0, 11-7, and 9-3. The Sycamores, however, beat Middle Tennessee State 21-4.

In previous games, the Leathernecks been unlucky at the plate. They currently have 25 total runs as a team but have 60 runs against them. Senior infielder Mitch Ellis leads the Purple and Gold offensively with a batting average of .583. Junior outfielder Steve McShane has the second highest at .350 and freshman catcher Caleb Jacobs just behind him at .333.

For the Sycamores, junior outfielder Luke Fegen leads the team with a .407 batting average. Junior infielder Jarrod Watkins follows at .388 and junior outfielder Roberto Enriquez at .359.

The last time these two teams met was in the 2014 season for a three-game series in Terra Haute, Ind. Unfortunately, the Leathernecks lost all three games of the series but each game was close. The scores of the games were 4-2, 8-5 and 7-4.

Western will look to end their losing streak this weekend as they continue their trek through the Hoosier State. The Purple and Gold will remain on the road as they travel to Bloomington, Ind. over spring break. This next weekend they will face Indiana University which will conclude their five weeks of road games.

and have faced nationally ranked opponents this season. Some of these teams include number the 18 ranked Oklahoma University, the number 17 ranked South Alabama University and the number 13 ranked San Diego University.

The home opener will be held on March 16 in a three-game series against North Dakota State. This is not only their first home game but it is also their first Summit League matchup.

Oral Roberts University currently leads the conference with a 7-3 record. North Dakota State is in second with a record of 6-6. Followed by the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the third spot with a record of 4-8. Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne is 3-7 and sits at fourth, and South Dakota State University is fifth at 2-10. The Leathernecks currently sit at the bottom of the Summit League standings.

