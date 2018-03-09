Treat yourself to a vacation

If you ask me what I was doing freshman year of college for spring break or even last year I would’ve told you that going on vacation for spring break is stupid. Why waste your time and money going on a vacation for spring break, when you could use this time to get a part-time job for the week or pick up shifts for someone. Basically you could do just about anything to earn some money so you’re not broke for the second half of the semester.

Back then I thought that if you went on spring break, you were just some spoiled rich kid who got what you wanted. I couldn’t wrap my head around how people were able to spend thousands of dollars to go to Florida or Texas or anywhere in the United States. I still can’t wrap my head around how some people go halfway across the world for just a week, but it’s understandable why people go on vacation. For some, spring break means going home and working as hard as you can so you have enough money to get through the rest of the semester.

For others, it could mean getting to spend time with your loved ones and friends. It could just mean getting a break from assignments. I’m usually the one who’s working hard during spring break so I have enough money to last the rest of the semester. Although I say all this, this year, I decided to try it out. This semester I’m choosing to go on vacation with my best friend. We’ve been working so hard in school that we thought it would be nice to treat ourselves. It’s how people can afford an extravagant vacation.

I am usually against spending money that doesn’t need to be spent and saving the little money I have, by spending time with my family over week vacations. This semester however, I’ve had a stressful time with school and felt that I needed a vaction this spring break. My vacation is not anything too expensive where I would come back extremely broke, but something fun. My best friend and I are deciding to visit one of my friends who graduated last year. We are going to Florida for a chill vacation. It is something that I can afford and something that will be relaxing because after all, it is Florida. It’s okay to treat yourself once in a while when you’ve earned it. I’m not saying that I was able to go on a cruise or anything because that is way out of my price range, but now I understand why people do go on vacation. Back then I was so naïve and I thought it was stupid and a waste of money, but now I can see why people go somewhere other than home for break.

I personally wouldn’t be able to take a summer vacation because I start my summer job right when school is done. It will be way too hard to take a vacation over Christmas break, that’s when I realized that I need to be part of the majority and go on a vacation. Yes traveling may not be for everyone, but if you get the opportunity to go on vacation, take it.