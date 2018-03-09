Adidas shoes keep improving

Nike has been a powerhouse for the athletic footwear industry for nearly 50 years. Over those years they have not only developed one of the most well known brands worldwide, but they also have tons of top athletes that endorse their brand. There is no question that Nike can be considered the king of athletic wear, but Adidas’s recent boost in their footwear has many wondering just how close to Nike they will rise.

Personally, I am a huge fan of Adidas’s new sneaker releases the past couple of years. Their release of the Yeezy collection, NMD collection, and Adidas Boost collection is giving some of Nike’s top shoe lines a run for their money. According to an article by CNN, last year at the end of Q2 Adidas had officially passed up Nike’s Jordan shoe line for sales and market shares. This jump still doesn’t have it beating Nike overall, but according to the stocks, Adidas did have a much more successful 2017 than Nike.

According to an article on The Motley fool stock comparison, last year Adidas’s gain went up 27 percent, whereas Nike’s only went up 23 percent. Even larger though, in the past three years Adidas’s shares went up 200 percent and Nike’s only went up 32 percent. These are huge gains for Adidas, but if they want to someday take over the number one spot they will have to continue to keep climbing.

After much research online, I’ve found that a lot of people are giving much of Adidas’s recent success to their ability to be so innovative. One man’s comment on sneaker news even said, “Comparing this list (Adidas top 10) to Nike’s top 10, it’s so clear that Adidas is doing their absolute best to innovate, whereas Nike is just re-releasing the same shoe over and over again.” This is very true; Adidas refers to their major shoe lines as Athleisure shoes. That is a mix of athletic shoe wear and leisure shoes.

The release of Adidas’s Yeezy shoe line back in 2015 did wonders by winning consumer’s, which increased their sales. In 2015, Adidas’s Yeezy Boost 350 won the top sneaker sales of the entire year and had the most sneaker likes on Instagram with 78.8 million. Nike’s Air Jordan I followed behind with only 23.8 million Instagram likes.

Adidas new shoe lines are not only winning over many average people’s hearts, but some celebrities as well. Kanye West has signed a long-term partnership with Adidas, as well as singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams and NBA player Derrick Rose. Their endorsements and publicity through social media sites such as Twitter are a huge way that Adidas is getting their new image out.

Adidas taking over Nike for the number one spot in athletic footwear is still pretty far-fetched, but the large strides they have made in these past few years can’t be ignored. Either way I’m anxious to see what Nike comes up with to combat Adidas or if Adidas just keeps improving.