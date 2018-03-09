Find a fun Summer Break

Summer is the time of year that students usually long for the most as it means no school and sleeping in everyday and seeing your friends. Most people tend to travel and visit friends and family during this time, although I do not always have the opportunity to travel, I try to make the best of my summers.

The last few have been spent working and it seems that it will remain that way since I do not work when I am away at college. But on days that I do not spend slaving away, there is much more things to do than you may think. Summers can be long and hard without your friends from college but it is important to have variety and change up your routine at times.

The summers give you the time and chance to travel, to see new views and experience new things, this is my favorite thing to do and it is important to experience things that you are unfamiliar with. Something that I find to be interesting and creates new memories is traveling and taking road trips with your friends. A way to spend the day, picking a new area to visit and explore-or simply revisiting old places where memories were first created. Even if it is just a small unfamiliar town with shops you have never heard of, or a place full of nature that gives you the chance to spend all day outside. These are some of the unique things you probably don’t think of doing, it is a good way to experience new things with a group of friends. Finding a place outdoors to explore like forest preserves, lakes and waterfalls, it does not always take an outdoorsy-person but introduce yourself to things that you are not always used to doing, life can become very routine at times, it is important to change your perspectives at times.

Besides traveling to unfamiliar places and seeing new things, summer is also considered to be festival season. There are several different types of festivals that take place during this time of year, the most popular types tend to be music festivals. Music festivals can get pretty pricey depending on which ones you choose to attend but these are the events that stick with you for a long time and you will always remember. As someone who likes to attend at least a few festivals a year, I happen to save a certain amount of money and stash it away strictly for this. Many people may have preconceived notions about these events, but I promise that it will not be regretted in the end. I fully recommend that you attend at least one festival in the summer with your group of friends. It is an experience of a lifetime to enjoy your favorite music and artists with your friends, there are many new people to meet at these places too. Some of these festivals include camping since most take up an entire weekend. Camping with a group of people is not only a stressful experience but well worth it as well.