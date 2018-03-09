March over to Women’s History Month Activities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Spring Break and March Madness are right around the corner, but don’t let that distract you from Women’s History Month. In the month of March, Western Illinois University will be holding various events to celebrate the societal contributions made by women. Kicking off the month’s events was Nikki Giovanni.

Giovanni, who is known as an educator, activist, writer, and poet, delivered a keynote address about celebrating how far our society has come regarding race and gender relations. The address, which was held in the University Union Heritage Room on Thursday, March 1, was sponsored by the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center.

That same night, an empowerment yoga session was held in the same building. Sponsoring the event was the Peace Corps Program.

On Monday, March 5, Denice Frohman spoke about race, gender, and sexuality. Frohman, who works as a poet, writer, performer, and speaker, performed poetry that concentrated on social change.

A group called “Cultural Expressions” started the night off with a performance of their own. Both performances were held in the Multicultural Center.

Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. offered refreshments, and the event was sponsored by Feminist Action Alliance, Casa Latina Cultural Center, LGBT*QA Resource Center, and the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center.

The film “Hidden Figures” can be seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. The movie night is sponsored by the Center for International Studies and will be shown in the University Union Sandburg Theatre.

On Tuesday, March 20, “MAJOR!” will be shown at a location and time yet to be announced. “MAJOR!” is a documentary that highlights the life of a transgender activist who helped pave the way for other transgender women of color. D Chase Catalano, an Assistant Professor at Western, will moderate a discussion immediately following the film.

On Wednesday, March 21, there will be a discussion moderated by University Housing and Dining Services Complex Director Jailyn Stevenson. The discussion’s panel will include Equal Opportunity and Access Director Andrea Henderson, Academic Advisor Sharon Hunter, Instructor Monica Wright, and Assistant Professors Janaya Shaw and Ty Jiles. The discussion will take place at 6 p.m. in the Multicultural Center.

Next, a discussion titled “Coffee and Conversation” willoccur in the Women’s Center lounge in the Multicultural Center. One question that the discussion will focus on will be “What does being a woman undefined mean to you?” The discussion will be held on Monday, March 26 at a time that will be announced later. Rounding out the month’s events is a screening of “Delores” in the Multicultural Center multipurpose room that will be sponsored by Casa Latina Cultural Center. The film, which is a documentary about the life of activist Delores Huerta, can be viewed at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28. At each event this month, Women’s History Month t-shirts will be available for purchase. The shirts will cost $5 for WIU students and $10 for non-students.