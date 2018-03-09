Grading policy discussion continues

Student Government Association Director of Academic Affairs Madison Lynn discusses feedback given at faculty senate on legislation. Macomb Mayor Mike Inman answers questions from the legislative body

Continuing a discussion from last meeting, members of Student Government Association (SGA) discussed pending legislation regarding participation and attendance policies Tuesday following a Faculty Senate meeting in which many faculty shared their discontent with the proposed legislation.

Per university policy, faculties have the ability to tailor their syllabus and grading policy to their courses. Although the legislation is expected to be further debated at a later date, students expressed they would like to work with faculty members in order to come to more reasonable guidelines when it comes to attendance policies and participation points.

Madison Lynn, SGA Director of Academic Affairs, also shared that a petition regarding the administrative leadership at Western has received signatures from 24% of the faculty.

The petition calls for a survey to be given to faculty members with the option of choosing one of two answers: “I have confidence in the administrative leadership of Western Illinois University” or “I have no confidence in the administrative leadership of Western Illinois University.”

The survey is in response to a decline in enrollment at Western, and if faculty still have faith in the administration as the university moves forward, following a two-year state budget impasse and a decade of declining state appropriations.

Since the signature requirement of 20% was met and there were no objections from the Faculty Senate meeting, the petition appears to be successful. The results of the survey will be shared with the Board of Trustees.

Mayor Michael Inman was a guest speaker at Tuesday’s night meeting. He addressed the fight that resulted in the arrests of seven students and one non-student in Thompson “That does not represent us at Western Illinois University.”

He also shared his thoughts on the online video of the fight seen by so many. “That’s one of the negatives of social media,” Inman said.

Rome Hamm, Director of Technology, voiced the public’s frustration with the deterioration of roads in Macomb. “I’ve had a lot of students complain about pot holes recently, and I was wondering if you could give an overview of how you decide what pot holes are priority and how Macomb deals with that.”

Specifically, Hamm mentioned stretches on Adams Street and Wigwam Hollow. Inman informed the room that effective solutions can only happen when the weather is consistently above 40 degrees, and simply pouring gravel into the holes is a short-term fix.

Inman spoke about the lack of a 24-hour restaurant in Macomb. One obstacle to drawing in a place like Steak ‘n Shake relates back to a decline in student enrollment.

Unstable student enrollment would make a restaurant less likely to come to town. A more looming issue however may be maintaining the restaurants currently in town. Red Ox shut its doors recently, and Guadalajara will be closing later this month; although, a restaurant under new management is expected to open in Guadalajara’s place in April.

SGA President Grant Reed encouraged members to consider joining the mayor’s roundtable discussion group, where members can sit down and have a conversation with Inman once a month. The group typically discusses transportation and infrastructure developments in Macomb.

“He’s always very candid,” said Reed, “It’s a great opportunity to partner with the city of Macomb and learn more about the communit