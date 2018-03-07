Take care of your relationship

I believe that social media is one of the main causes of failed relationships in the younger generations. It is often used as an outlet for couples to express their personal emotions to the public, instead of doing so with their partners. I’ve noticed that older couples, especially those who didn’t grow up in a technological era, as we do now, maintain longer and healthier relationships. They are more capable of communicating effectively with one another. Being that communication is essential in a good relationship, I believe that couples should keep their relationships off of social media and focus more on interacting with each other on a more personal level.

I am no expert on human relations, nor am I professionally certified for couples counseling. However, I have learned from past experiences how detrimental the excessive use of social media can be to relationships. To me, it is not necessary to prove your happiness to anyone else. It’s one thing to casually post your boo from time to time, but when a couple begins to rely on social media as a way to boast to the public, then their relationship starts to lose its authenticity.

Spending quality time with your significant other should be a time to live in the moment. It’s a time to enjoy each other’s company and get to notice the little things that make you two so compatible. Pulling out cellphones to capture every moment takes away the quality of the time spent together. I believe we as a generation are so quick to share things with the world before we even get to fully experience it for ourselves.

The hashtag #RelationshipGoals has been a common trend all over the media for quite some time. Yet, we praise the wrong elements that inspire us to want a significant other. For one, we are living in a time where material goods are seen as a way to express love. I often see videos on my Facebook page of couples buying each other expensive clothes and gifts, and the comments are flooded with heart eyes and people wishing they had a partner to buy things for. I know we’ve all heard the phrase money can’t buy you happiness, yet I’m afraid our generation is beginning to think otherwise. But still to me, material things are only temporary. They get old, or they get lost, and eventually they lose their value. But one thing that can never be questioned is the way a person makes you feel. Feelings can’t be denied, even if that person doesn’t have a dime to their name. Think about it this way; anyone can buy you gifts and make you happy for the moment, but it takes a special someone to keep you happy even when all the material things go away.

The concept might seem pretty corny or cliche, but it’s affecting our society in real life. We obsess over the idea of being emotionally connected, yet we aren’t willing to do what it takes to keep a relationship. This generation seems very hesitant about settling down. It’s quite contradictory, actually, because we want love but we fear commitment. We fear the possibility of betrayal. We fear the possibility of heartbreak. And for those of us who’ve gone through it before, we fear starting all over with someone new. That is the reason why we should leave social media out of relationships, because we develop expectations from the false images we often see in the media. We forget that no relationship is perfect, it takes dedication from both ends. My advice to those people who are afraid to commit is that if it’s meant to be, it’ll survive. You have to work for what you want, and that applies not only to relationships, but to everything in life. Stop chasing perfection and begin thinking realistically.

As for those already in flourishing relationships, my advice to you is simply to enjoy each other. Creating a certain image of your relationship on social media means that you will have to uphold that same image, and doing so will only break the bond that you two share. Work on communicating with each other and cherishing every second you spend with one another. What everyone else thinks doesn’t matter