Letter to the Editor

Dear University Community:

We hold social responsibility as one of our four core values. Unfortunately, several individuals acted in a manner contrary to that expectation by engaging in a fight in a residence hall dining center Saturday, March 3. These egregious actions greatly disturb me and are inexcusable.

To date, seven students have been arrested for fighting, and have been issued interim suspensions. They are also barred from University property and face University disciplinary action. An investigation is continuing, and disciplinary action will follow for other individuals involved. Individuals with information regarding this incident should contact the Office of Public Safety at (309) 298-1949. One non-student has also been arrested and is barred from University property.

Fighting and other acts of violence are not tolerated at our University. Those who engage in this type of appalling behavior will be expelled. We do not want individuals at our University who incite violence and take part in such reprehensible conduct.

We have exceptional students at Western Illinois University. Far more students act in a socially responsible manner than the select few who participated in this deplorable behavior. We will not allow those select few individuals to mar our University’s good name and detract from the great things we are doing at WIU. Students and visitors who do not follow the law and Western’s Code of Student Conduct are not welcome at our University.

It is our expectation that all members of the University, as well as our guests and visitors, conduct themselves in a civil and respectful manner. Together, we will continue to work to ensure that our University remains a safe and peaceful place of higher learning.

Jack Thomas

President

Western Illinois University